1WorldSync Acquires PowerReviews, a Leader in Consumer-Generated Ratings and Reviews, to Help Brands and Retailers Fuel Sales Online

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the Chicago-based technology company providing the world's leading brands and retailers with critical product information to help consumers make purchasing decisions, has acquired PowerReviews, a leading SaaS provider of user-generated ratings, reviews and other content. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PowerReviews, also based in Chicago, helps over 1,000 global brands and retailers collect and syndicate user-generated content (UGC) and feedback—including ratings and reviews, Q&As, videos and social-media content—giving shoppers the confidence to make purchases. Additionally, the solution delivers actionable insights to brands and retailers to drive more traffic, increase sales and improve products and services.

1WorldSync is the leader in "product content orchestration" technology that helps brands and retailers manage and standardize critical, behind-the-scenes and consumer-facing content, including product descriptions and data, to boost sales online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Customers include Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and Amazon, among others.

"Adding PowerReviews to our suite of technology and solutions makes 1WorldSync the only provider that can help brands and retailers orchestrate all areas of the content you see on an online product detail page (PDP)," said Steve Sivitter , CEO of 1WorldSync. "User-generated content, whether ratings and reviews, Q&A, images or videos are critical to the e-commerce shopping and buying experience. Our ability to now offer these capabilities to our more than 17,000 customers is a key addition to our capability set."

According to PowerReviews, consumers who interact with online ratings and reviews convert to purchase (buy a product) at 108% the rate of those who don't. Those who interact with user-generated, Q&A content convert at more than 194% the rate of those who do not.

Specifically, PowerReviews enables organizations, such as Post Consumer Brands, L'Oreal, Albertsons Companies, Target, and Walmart to generate better-quality customer product ratings and reviews in larger volumes and then analyze and benchmark the data to optimize their UGC programs for conversion, while improving product quality and customer experience.

"The PowerReviews team is always proactive in helping us explore new ways to reach and connect with customers," said Whitney Conner, Director of Customer Support, Mizuno USA. "With their ease of use, fantastic support and valuable insights, PowerReviews has been critical in improving how we provide customers with the information they need to guide them through the purchasing journey."

The presence of ample, quality reviews is a significant driver of e-commerce and retail sales. The 2022 1WorldSync Product Content Benchmark report found that nearly half of online shoppers will leave a PDP if the product has poor or too few reviews. The same study also found that 46% of consumers read customer reviews on their smartphone while shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

"Brands and retailers must constantly ask themselves if they are providing consumers the most impactful content to guide their purchasing decisions," said Randy Mercer, Chief Product Officer at 1WorldSync. "The addition of PowerReviews to our integrated suite of capabilities is yet another way we help our customers drive higher conversions and lower returns."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's Product Content Orchestration solutions, or about PowerReviews, please visit www.1worldsync.com and www.powerreviews.com .

1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that's accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync—backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures—solves revenue impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

PowerReviews (PowerReviews.com) is the ratings and reviews specialist doing more with UGC to grow your business. We enable you to collect and share more and better user-generated content, display it for maximum conversion impact and analyze it to benchmark and improve product experiences.

