New Army campaign inspires youth to take the first step to "Be All You Can Be"

"First Steps" provides a candid look at the powerful experiences of a Soldier's early journey

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army announced a new marketing campaign that shows young Americans how they can start their journey to "Be All You Can Be." "First Steps" is the Army's most authentic portrayal of what it means to be a Soldier, offering an up-close, personal, and unfiltered look at Soldiers embarking on some of the most powerful experiences in their Army journey. The new campaign is a continuation of the Army's efforts to highlight the possibilities of service through the "Be All You Can Be" brand.

"Gen Z wants to make their mark on the world, but they aren't sure they can," said Ignatios Mavridis, Acting Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing. "Through 'First Steps'' depiction of real people, real emotions, and real scenarios, we're showing today's youth that you don't have to have it all figured out from the beginning to make an impact. Taking a chance is the first step to achieving your goals."

In March, the U.S. Army introduced a modern brand that redefines what it means to "Be All You Can Be" for a new generation. "First Steps" focuses on making the promise of the new brand real for American youth through three new films that depict critical moments in the evolution of a young Soldier:

"First Arrival" provides a look inside the lives of new recruits as they embark on their journeys to basic training, capturing the real emotions of the recruits and their families as they begin their Army career.

"First Target" goes inside a battle tank as a Soldier takes their first shots at a target, capturing the energy of the moment.

"First Patch" captures the triumphant moment of Soldiers receiving their first patch, evoking feelings of pride from their families and for their career ahead.

The documentary-style films feature real Soldiers where possible, creating an emotional connection with Gen Z as they witness the emotions, challenges, and triumphs of their peers in uniform. "First Arrival" and "First Patch" will also be distributed in Spanish to capture a wider Gen Z audience and showcase the dynamic environment of today's Army.

"First Steps" will be featured in promotional assets and partnerships across national and local media, including television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social and community platforms, audio channels, and partnership activations, highlighting the opportunities for Gen Z to discover passion, purpose, community, and connection through Army service.

For more information on "First Steps" and how to "Be All You Can Be," visit www.GoArmy.com.

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis, and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

How did it feel the first time you conquered your limitations? The latest U.S. Army campaign depicts young Americans taking the first steps toward achieving their goals. (PRNewswire)

A re-engineered five-point star logo blends the legacy of the classic Army mark with modern functionality to reflect the Army’s limitless possibilities. (PRNewswire)

