Greenway Health Announces Cy Pres Awardees, Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring and American Cancer Society

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring and the American Cancer Society will each receive approximately $110,000 of a cy pres award.

"We are glad to support Foundation of Caring and the American Cancer Society with this cy pres award. We know these funds will allow the Foundation of Caring to further assist our local Tampa Bay community and the American Cancer Society will continue its research to fight cancer across the country," said Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health.

"A gift of this size is a game changer for our organization and our community," said Angela Pottinger, Executive Director of the Foundation of Caring, "These funds will aid our passionate volunteers and grant initiatives to assist organizations and families throughout Hillsborough and Pasco counties in Florida."

"These funds will boost our efforts in combatting cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support," said Allison French, Director of Development for the American Cancer Society. "We appreciate this award from Greenway to help us continue our mission of ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer."

Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring

Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring strives to support individuals, children and families in need and at risk in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. Through volunteerism and funding we leverage resources to enrich lives and create measurable, immediate, and ongoing positive changes in our communities. To learn more, visit fmcfoundationofcaring.org. For further information: apottinger@fmcfoc.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . For further information: Anne.Doerr@cancer.org

