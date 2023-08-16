Revolutionizing the Way Americans Move with a Free and Trustworthy Platform

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPMOVER, a pioneering platform designed to simplify moving for people in the United States aims to connect individuals with the best movers while providing a seamless and trustworthy relocation experience.

Discover the Joy of Finding a Moving Company (PRNewswire)

With an average American relocating nearly 12 times throughout their lifetime, the demand for dependable moving services continues to soar. ZIPMOVER is founded by the industry veteran Ivan Stepin who has a vast background in companies such as Roadway Moving and Life Storage. Drawing from his experience with both small moving companies and foreign public firms, Ivan introduces a project that redefines how individuals discover moving companies in their local areas.

"We empathize with the challenges individuals encounter while seeking trustworthy help." stated Ivan Stepin. "Our mission is to create an app like Uber, that empowers users to effortlessly receive instant quotes for relocations through the platform. With this innovative approach, customers can conveniently book certified and reliable movers. The app will also enable users to scan all items requiring transportation using their mobile phone camera. This streamlined process guarantees a hassle-free and dependable moving experience."

Making moving easier and more manageable for everyone and enabling individuals to focus on what truly matters during this transitional phase of life is ZIPMOVER's mission. The company accomplishes this through a series of unique features and services:

A Safe and Reliable Platform: ZIPMOVER is a free online service that connects users with movers registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). This helps reduce the risk of scams or dubious interactions, providing peace of mind to users while they plan their move.

Simplified Comparison: ZIPMOVER offers users a one-stop destination to access all the essential information needed to make informed decisions. From U.S. DOT numbers and operating locations to Google and Yelp reviews, websites, phone numbers, and even quotes for your move, ZIPMOVER puts all the necessary data at your fingertips.

Empowering Users: By taking care of the extensive research on registered movers, ZIPMOVER allows users to save valuable time. No need to spend time over countless reviews and websites. Instead, users can focus on other aspects of their move, trusting that ZIPMOVER has done the due diligence on their behalf.

Approximately 27 million Americans move each year, accounting for 8.4% of the population, showcasing the significant demand for reliable movers. ZIPMOVER welcomes all Americans to experience the ease and convenience of their platform during their next move. By prioritizing safety, reliability, and efficiency, ZIPMOVER aims to redefine how people approach this significant life event.

About ZIPMOVER:

ZIPMOVER is a free online platform that assists individuals with their local or long-distance move by connecting them with reputable, licensed, and insured movers. The platform aims to simplify the moving process. ZIPMOVER is committed to providing a safe and reliable service to customers across the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zipmover Inc