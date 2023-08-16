Mexican Music Icon Alejandro Fernández Pledges Support to New York Immigration Coalition; Commits to Donating A Portion of Proceeds from Upcoming New York City Concert to Aid Newly Arrived Asylum Seekers

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help newly arrived asylum seekers in New York City, Mexican music superstar Alejandro Fernández today announced his support of the New York Immigration Coalition and will donate a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming New York City-area appearance and is encouraging his fans and followers to support the coalitions efforts to welcome asylum seekers with dignity.

"To our Latino community and families in New York, my heart is with you…you are a part of all of us. I can only imagine how hard these times are as you seek a safe place for you and your families in a foreign land. You have my support wherever you are."

- Alejandro Fernández.

Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company and promoter for his upcoming US tour Amor y Patria, will match Fernández's donation when he performs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 14, 2023.

"We are immensely grateful to Alejandro Fernández for his generosity in uplifting the needs of New York's newest arrivals to a global audience. His humanitarian action unites Latinos across continents, as well as recognizes the challenges faced by all those fleeing violence and persecution in search of safety. His support and the matching contribution from Live Nation will ensure that the New York Immigration Coalition can continue to advocate for and serve the needs of asylum seekers and all immigrants in New York City and across the state," said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director, New York Immigration Coalition."

New York has seen the arrival of over a 100,000 asylum seekers and migrants in search of safety and opportunity in 2023. While some have been able to start their lives in their new city, many more are struggling with housing shelter challenges that include inadequate facilities or food, and the difficulties of working. Despite this, the Statue of Liberty in New York's harbor remains a beacon of hope for all those in need of refuge.

The New York Immigration Coalition has been chosen as the recipient of these funds given their long-standing role advocating on behalf of immigrant New Yorkers and their response efforts to help welcome these families with dignity.

About Alejandro Fernández

Alejandro Fernández, son of the legendary Vicente Fernández, rose to global fame with his unique take on Mexican music. He is known for his records that speak of hard emotional truths. Throughout his career Alejandro has surprised his fanbase with his musical versatility in different genres. He is a 2x Latin GRAMMY winner and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, amongst other noteworthy recognitions. Fernández kicked off 2023 with the release of "Inexperto En Olvidarte," and currently has 3 singles in the Billboard Charts including the #1 spot on Latin and Regional Mexican charts with "No Es Que Me Quiera Ir". This song joins the long list of hits from the singer, given Alejandro is the first Latin artist to take albums to the top of the sales charts for four consecutive decades (1990, 2000, 2010, 2020).

Alejandro has a long history of helping others through his music and shows. In 2023, he pledged his support for the "Friends of the Latino Museum" and their efforts to secure a spot on the National Mall in Washington D.C. for the planned National Museum of the American Latino. His 2021 US tour raised over $100,000 for "Families Belong Together" to unite immigrant parents and children separated at the US border. In 2020, he launched (along with a coalition of artists) the "Vota Por Nosotros" (Vote For Us) get-out-the-vote campaign, encouraging Latino voters to vote on behalf of our entire community in the November 3rd elections. The same year, Alejandro joined Mana's Fher Olvera as the face of the "We Are Home" campaign calling for a fair and dignified immigration policy for the millions of Latino immigrants living in the US and again with Dr. Anthony Fauci in a call for the US Latino population to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Alejandro arrives in the US with his 'Amor y Patria' tour this September, where he will continue celebrating the national Mexican holidays in the US. The 22-date tour will take him to visit 21 cities, starting with Sacramento on September 8, and continuing to cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, Houston and, for the first time, Toronto and Oklahoma City. To continue the Fernández family tradition, his son Alex, will join him for most of the shows.

About the New York Immigration Coalition

NYIC membership base includes grassroots and nonprofit community organizations, religious and academic institutions, labor unions, as well as legal and socio-economic justice organizations. The NYIC not only establishes a forum for immigrant groups to voice their concerns, but also provides a platform for collective action to drive positive social change. For more information, visit: www.nyic.org

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

