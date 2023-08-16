Birch Creek Debuts at #3 Overall and #1 in Energy on the 2023 Inc. 5000

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch Creek Energy has been named as the 3rd fastest growing privately-held company in America, and fastest-growing energy company on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list released this week.

Birch Creek Energy Named 3rd Fastest Growing Company in America by Inc.

"We're proud of the growth we've been able to achieve, and more importantly the impact of the solar generation and storage projects we've completed and have in our pipeline," said Dan Siegel, CEO of Birch Creek Energy. "We are thrilled to join the Inc. 5000 list for the first time and owe this honor to our dedicated employees, capital partners, landowners, utilities and strategic partners that have propelled our business in such a short period of time. While our high placement comes as a bit of a surprise, we know we still have a lot of work ahead of us to continue bringing clean renewable energy to the nation's electric grid."

Every year, Inc. ranks the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country, according to percentage revenue growth from the prior three years. Birch Creek Energy demonstrated an incredible 87,665% growth during that period. All considered companies must also be privately held, U.S.-based, for-profit and independent. Prior honorees have included companies like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour and Patagonia.

Birch Creek Energy, based in St. Louis, develops utility scale solar and energy storage projects. To date, the company has developed 1.7 GW of solar projects, including 872 megawatts of solar projects that are in operation today. Birch Creek Energy has a project pipeline of 13.3 gigawatts, enough to power over 10 million homes once operational.

Earlier this year, the company launched its independent power producer entity, Birch Creek Power, which will focus on owning and operating renewable energy assets.

Birch Creek Energy's listing in the Inc. 5000 can be viewed at https://www.inc.com/profile/birch-creek-energy

About Birch Creek Energy

Birch Creek, a utility scale solar development platform formed in 2019, develops, finances and owns utility scale solar and storage projects in the United States. Since 2019, Birch Creek has developed 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects and has a portfolio of over 13.3 gigawatts (GW) of utility scale solar and storage projects in various stages of development across MISO, PJM, ERCOT and the Southeast. Birch Creek is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information, please visit www.birchcreekenergy.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

