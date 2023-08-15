Sunlogix Energy Ranks No. 21 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

PALM DESERT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlogix Energy, an industry leader in renewable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of securing the No. 21 position on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and number 3 nationally within the Energy sector. Additionally, Sunlogix Energy was named the fastest growing company across all industries in the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA region. This recognition underscores Sunlogix Energy's dedication to revolutionizing the energy landscape while driving sustainable growth through customer-centric processes.

The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for showcasing the most dynamic and forward-thinking companies across various sectors, highlighting their impressive growth rates and exceptional entrepreneurial achievements. This list perennially includes companies who, shortly thereafter, become household names; such as Pandora, Microsoft and Under Armour. Sunlogix Energy's remarkable ascent to the No. 21 spot on this esteemed list is a testament to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions that meet the evolving demands of the modern world.

Founded with a vision to transform the energy industry, Sunlogix Energy has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable practices, technological advancement, and customer satisfaction. Through innovative solar power solutions, energy storage systems, and expert consultation, Sunlogix Energy has played a pivotal role in shaping a more eco-friendly and resilient future in the communities they service.

"We are truly honored and excited to be recognized as the 21st fastest-growing private company in America, and the 5th fastest growing in California by Inc. 5000," said Joe Castle, CEO of Sunlogix Energy. "This achievement is a reflection of our dedicated team's hard work, our innovative solutions, and the trust our clients have placed in us. We remain steadfast in our mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable world in our communities for years to come."

Sunlogix Energy's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community has enabled the company to achieve remarkable growth and earn this coveted rank on the Inc. 5000 list. By consistently delivering exceptional products and services, the company has solidified its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

As Sunlogix Energy continues its journey of growth and innovation, it remains focused on expanding its reach, developing and partnering with cutting-edge technologies in the name of collaboration to accelerate the mass adoption to renewable energy sources.

For more information about Sunlogix Energy and its renewable energy solutions, please visit www.sunlogix.com .

About Sunlogix Energy

Sunlogix Energy is a pioneering provider of renewable energy solutions, specializing in solar power systems and energy storage solutions, based in Palm Desert, California. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sunlogix Energy is dedicated to shaping a greener future through cutting-edge technologies and expert consultation.

