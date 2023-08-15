SOCi Celebrates Inc. 5000 Honor Roll Status, Landing on the Prestigious List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

With 71% revenue growth year-on-year, the leading CoMarketing Cloud has accelerated multi-location marketing innovation through its AI-powered Genius platform that fuels smarter strategies and increases ROI

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, is proud to announce it has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row. Securing a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a multi-year honoree, SOCi's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering value to its clients has enabled the company to increase its position 425 spots YoY to #1694 on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 list, curated annually by Inc. Magazine, represents an esteemed accolade for companies demonstrating rapid revenue growth and success in America. With 71% revenue growth from 2021 to 2022, SOCi's remarkable achievement highlights the market's need for a more advanced and efficient marketing platform that allows brands to be more visible and accessible to consumers on their local buying journey.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi.

An all-encompassing and individualized marketing strategy is crucial for multi-location brands, and traditional point-solution marketing tools often fall short. These tools usually operate in isolation, their intelligence capabilities are limited, and they fail to act as a partner to marketers in offering advice on how to increase efficiency. The rise of CoMarketing Clouds (CMCs) like SOCi is ushering in a new era of assisted marketing by equipping marketers with insights and suggestions and the autonomy to decide on the automation of mundane tasks to increase campaign effectiveness.

SOCi has seen significant growth already in 2023. In March, the company announced it secured a $120 million funding round led by JMI Equity to invest in a line of AI-powered solutions. In May 2023, SOCi launched its revolutionary SOCi Genius , a CMC technology that not only makes highly intelligent marketing decisions, but also enables marketers to automate laborious but important tasks and workflows at-scale. This alleviates marketers of certain duties while catapulting campaign efficiencies and empowering marketers with intellect to make smarter marketing decisions at the local level. This transition to CMCs across the marketing industry will allow teams to work at a faster pace, stimulating greater awareness and conversion rates.

Added Khoury: "SOCi's advancements in AI not only help marketers centralize and scale their marketing efforts, but also consolidate their data and insights into one unified database. This enables the automation of these brands' most time consuming but important workflows, ultimately leading to improved cost savings, customer engagements and market-leading results."

Ranking #7 out of all marketing and advertising software companies on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, SOCi earned the number one placement in 13 G2 Summer 2023 Reports, and upheld its place as a Leader in 10 of the company's marketing category Grid® Reports. From implementation to usability to tangible results, this recognition from G2 and SOCi customers proves that the SOCi platform offers marketers a streamlined tool for maintaining local visibility on countless digital channels across locations, with more Genius products on the way.

To learn more about how SOCi empowers multi-location enterprises to leverage AI, drive efficiency, automate workflows, and maximize ROI, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, education, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

