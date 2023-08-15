DPC Dash Limited (HK:1405) to Announce Interim 2023 Financial Results on August 29, 2023

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd. ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (HK:1405) will release its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Hong Kong – Unassisted 852-5808-1995 Conference ID: 7105367

The replay will be accessible through September 5, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 7931837



About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash Ltd. is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchise in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash Ltd.'s global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash Ltd. is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash Ltd. directly operates 672 stores across 20 cities in China mainland as of June 30, 2023. The Company is one of the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

Contact

Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd. Investor Relations:

ICR, LLC

dpcdashIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd. Public Relations:

ICR, LLC

dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

