Renesan and Visonex Merge and Secure Majority Investment Led by The Brydon Group

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. and GREEN BAY, Wis. , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renesan and Visonex, two leading providers of innovative, cloud-based software for dialysis clinics across the U.S., today announced a strategic combination of their businesses that will offer customers a flexible and secure set of technology solutions and enhanced products and services. The combination is supported by a majority investment led by The Brydon Group. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Renesan & Visonex Join Forces to Serve the Needs of the Kidney Care Industry (PRNewswire)

The combined company will be led by seasoned executives from both Renesan and Visonex, who will leverage their in-depth understanding of the kidney care and dialysis industry, strong client relationships and insight in the market to align strategic goals and maximize opportunities for growth. As part of the transaction, long-time SaaS executive Chris Sigala will join the combined company as the Chief Executive Officer. Renesan founder and CEO Neeraj Sinha will serve as President of the combined company while Visonex founder and CEO Dr. John Hartman will serve as Executive Advisor to the incoming CEO. Existing Visonex COO, Dino Capone, will continue in his current role overseeing the operations of Visonex.

With the support and resources provided by growth investors, the addition of Chris Sigala as CEO and both companies' long-standing experience in healthcare technology, Renesan and Visonex will accelerate the pipeline of kidney care and dialysis information management products and services to enable streamlined service, greater capabilities, and enhanced expertise for customers. Renesan and Visonex offer electronic medical records software, scheduling and patient engagement solutions, billing software and services, dialysis management services and analytics.

"This is a significant milestone for Renesan and for the broader renal care and dialysis industry, as the combination with Visonex, the addition of Chris Sigala as CEO, and the support and backing of The Brydon Group will enable the combined company to accelerate its pace of innovation and bring new and valuable solutions to market," said Renesan founder, Neeraj Sinha.

"For the last twenty years, Visonex has pursued its mission of improving the lives of patients living with Chronic Kidney Disease – this transaction will allow us to deepen and broaden this mission. The strong cultural and strategic fit with Renesan will allow us to bring this vision to reality in a meaningful way for dialysis clinics and kidney care professionals globally," said Visonex founder, Dr. John Hartman.

"The combination of Renesan and Visonex plus the significant new investment opens up new growth opportunities to create additional benefits for customers," said Chris Sigala, CEO of Renesan and Visonex. "The combined company has an established base of some of the largest and most reputable dialysis clinic operators in the U.S. which will provide a strong foundation to build further success in the marketplace. The combined talent of both companies will broaden and deepen our ability to deliver new products and continue to be a customer-centric services organization. Together, we continue to be thought leaders in the kidney care market and introduce innovations that help our customers be successful today and in the future. This investment is a reflection of our commitment and confidence in our ability to grow together as leaders in the health information technology space."

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate businesses in software and business-to-business, government and healthcare services. AvidBank provided financing to support the transaction. American Discovery Capital served as financial advisor to Renesan and EdgePoint Capital served as financial advisor to Visonex. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to The Brydon Group.

Company Contact:

Chris Sigala, CEO

csigala@renesan.com OR csigala@visonex.com

(949) 584-3212

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renesan Software; Visonex