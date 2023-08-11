Globe pilots GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile in PH

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital solutions platform Globe has taken a proactive step towards enhancing its sustainability practice and transparency in the mobile sector by becoming the first GSMA member in the Philippines to pilot-test the groundbreaking GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile.

This pioneering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting framework provides a mobile-specific lens that simplifies and harmonizes disclosures while complementing universal reporting standards. It was developed by GSMA in collaboration with its partners and a working group of 20 mobile operators representing 45% of the world's mobile connections.

Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, expressed the company's support to GSMA in its call for the adoption of the framework to facilitate the monitoring and comparability of ESG performance across the industry.

"We are proud to be among the first members of GSMA who have pilot-tested the new ESG Metrics for Mobile in our 2022 Globe Integrated Report. This reporting framework, the first of its kind in the mobile sector, demonstrates our commitment to fostering sustainability and responsible business practices," Crisanto said.

"By utilizing common industry Key Performance Indicators that address critical aspects of our operations, we aim to increase consistency and transparency while contributing to the overall betterment of the mobile industry," she added.

The GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile encompasses 10 industry KPIs that enable operators to measure and enhance their ESG performance across four vital areas:

Environment Digital Inclusion Digital Integrity Supply Chain

These metrics align with or adopt from international ESG reporting frameworks and standards where possible.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, said: "ESG performance is increasingly a key consideration for investors, customers and employees. With the GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile Framework, the mobile sector is striving to be at the forefront of meaningful ESG reporting. We're therefore delighted with Globe's leadership in joining other leading operators in this field, driving positive change by embedding these new metrics at the heart of their ESG strategy."

With this reporting framework, Globe's 2022 Integrated Report highlighted essential aspects such as the population covered by the mobile network, subscription affordability, digital skills programs, and measures taken to improve online safety. Globe annually publishes its Integrated Report, guided by the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Council

Framework, reference to the Global Reporting Initiative standards, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles, and SEC recommendations on Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report and sustainability reporting guidelines.

Its latest Integrated Report, themed "Empowering Customers with Everyday Digital Solutions," is a testament to the company's dedication to transparency and sustainability. The Report also presents the updated material topics of the Globe Group which identifies the most significant sustainability-linked issues that affect its stakeholders and its operations. It provides a detailed and comprehensive approach to Globe's value creation process to address these material topics and presents both financial and non-financial disclosures. Third-party assurance providers have reviewed these disclosures to ensure their accuracy and reliability.

By leading the way in the implementation of this revolutionary reporting framework, Globe reinforces its position as a catalyst for positive change and a trailblazer in sustainable business practices.

To learn more about Globe's sustainability initiatives and access the 2022 Integrated Report, please visit this link: https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/integrated-report.html .

About Globe

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region.

View original content:

SOURCE Globe Telecom, Inc.