Total Economic Impact Study Finds a 355% ROI over Three Years with Talend

New Study Showcases Significant Impact of Talend's Modern Data Management Solutions in Supporting Organizations' Data-Driven Initiatives

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend ®, a Qlik ® company and a global leader in data integration and management, today released a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Talend focused on the potential return on investment (ROI) organizations can realize by deploying Talend products and services, including operational costs savings, productivity optimization and business value.

Talend Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In an era where organizations are looking for certainty while adapting to growing data complexity and rapid technology changes, such as generative AI, data strategies must evolve to deliver greater efficiency, operational value and sustainability. End-to-end data integration and management solutions, which help orchestrate data across various sources and clouds, are seeing rapid adoption by IT and data teams for their ability to deliver universal connectivity to trusted data with agility and flexibility.

Key findings of the study when customers deployed Talend include:

An observed total business value impact of $4.1M through new revenue streams, better customer experiences and budget optimization opportunities. Talend enables development resources to deliver more value to the business more quickly and securely.

Optimized data infrastructures generating total cost savings of $857K by reducing servers by up to 80% and dedicated support to infrastructure by up to 75%. Talend required fewer servers and resources to host and manage the same amount of data compared to the prior environment.

An improved system performance with 65% reduction in incidents, supporting data processing at scale. Talend improves system performance despite higher data processing and analysis volumes.

Experienced time savings of development resources up to 40% and further increased capacity by introducing citizen developers. Talend automates data management workflows to reduce development time and its user-intuitive interface enable citizen data integrators to monitor data across the organization.

Reduced likelihood of a data breach by 5% through better compliance and security standards, avoiding impact costs and productivity interruptions. Talend provides more transparency into data quality and governance as well as functionality to improve security postures that reduce the likelihood of a security breach.

The results of the Forrester study are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

"With Talend Data Fabric, we had been able to streamline our whole application and data integration process in three months," explained Parani Gandhi, Head of Enterprise Data Services & Analytics at eBay in a discussion independent of the Forrester study. "We reduced transaction volumes by over 60%, resulting in less friction, smoother operations, and a team built to enable success and scale."

"Talend enables organizations to build a modern approach to data management and achieve greater efficiency, agility, and robustness. This study shows how Talend's solutions can help organizations quickly adapt to industry and structural challenges such as skills gap, data literacy or distributed infrastructures while delivering business value," said Sam Pierson, Senior Vice President of the Data Business Unit R&D Organization at Qlik.

According to the Forrester Consulting study, "Talend's solutions help organizations leverage data from various sources and manage it to power business initiatives and inform decisions that deliver bottom-line and top-line improvements."

For the purposes of the study, Forrester Consulting conducted interviews with six long standing Talend customers and aggregated the results to create a composite organization to quantify the benefits of using Talend's solutions and services. Overall, organizations that deployed Talend have achieved greater data management effectiveness without compromising on data quality or compliance standards.

The Total Economic Impact™ of Talend study can be found here . For more details on Talend's complete solution portfolio, visit www.talend.com .

About Talend

Talend, a Qlik company, is a global leader in data integration and data management.

Talend offers a complete, end-to-end solution for modern data management with extensive functionality for data integration, data quality, and data governance. With Talend, organizations have the most flexible solution for working across any cloud, with any data technology, and within any data environment.

Over 7,250 customers trust Talend to drive real value for their business.

About Qlik

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik's solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talend Inc.