MCM CPA & Advisors Joins Cherry Bekaert

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the completion of an acquisition transaction with MCM CPA & Advisors LLP (MCM), a large regional accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, providing highly specialized services to a broad range of clients. MCM is the Southeast region's eighth-largest accounting service provider based on Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms ranking with ~370 employees and approximately $72 million in annual revenue.

"MCM is the perfect addition to help us enter these new market locations with an established partner that has a reputation for providing outstanding client service and possesses the size to accelerate our growth strategy," said Michelle Thompson , Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "MCM's depth of knowledge across numerous industries also creates strategic opportunities to better serve our current clients and attract new ones. We are excited to welcome MCM to the Firm."

Founded in 2009, MCM's offices stretch across Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The acquisition expands Cherry Bekaert's reach into three new states, making it the Southeast region's largest accounting firm. This drives the continuation of Cherry Bekaert's strategy to expand the scope of client relationships and deepen their role as a trusted advisor. MCM clients will benefit from new and innovative business advisory services included in Cherry Bekaert's robust portfolio.

"Our combined offerings will bring complementary strengths to the table," said Brad Smith , Managing Partner of MCM. "This is an unprecedented opportunity to provide our clients with even more innovative service offerings and for MCM employees to benefit from additional opportunities for professional growth. To that end, we are thrilled to be joining forces with Cherry Bekaert."

"The pairing of these two Top 100 accounting firms will bring together two organizations that are fully aligned in their core values and quality of client service," said Allan D. Koltin , CEO of Koltin Consulting Group and an advisor on the acquisition. "MCM has a prominent reputation within the region and chose Cherry Bekaert because of their close cultural alignment and business outlooks for their team and their clients."

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in all 50 U.S. states and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure .

