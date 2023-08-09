Schwazze Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q2 Revenue of $42.4 Million; Income from Operations of $5.0 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 Million or 33% of revenue
Generated $2.7 Million of Operating Cash Flow
DENVER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Summary
For the Three Months Ended
$ in Thousands USD
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenue
$42,375
$40,001
$44,263
Gross Profit
$24,519
$23,033
$25,156
Income from Operations
$4,957
$5,650
$9,036
Adjusted EBITDA1
$13,814
$14,525
$15,021
Operating Cash Flow
$2,683
$(880)
$(13,486)
______________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business.
Management Commentary
"We continued to execute on our 'go deep' retail strategy in the second quarter, demonstrated by our acquisitions of Everest Apothecary in New Mexico in June, as well as Standing Akimbo and Smokey's in Colorado," said Nirup Krishnamurthy, CEO of Schwazze. "Although it is early in the integration process and these stores have yet to ramp, in July we began to recognize synergies from bulk purchasing, introducing new product assortment, and leveraging best cultivation practices to improve yields, among other improvements. We expect to realize additional benefits as we further integrate our assets in the months ahead.
"The cannabis market environment in Colorado and New Mexico remains a challenge due to pricing pressure and license proliferation in key markets. However, we are beginning to see early signs of wholesale pricing stabilization in Colorado and are hyper-focused on customer acquisition and experience, while maintaining our brand standards and margin through targeted promotions for customers. Through these efforts, we increased market share in both Colorado and New Mexico, demonstrating the effectiveness of our operating playbook and acquisition strategy, as well as our ability to execute in a competitive environment.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to run a lean operation while implementing the Schwazze retail playbook across our markets to expand our customer base, increase labor and price optimization, and improve customer loyalty and brand penetration. We are well positioned to continue driving strong adjusted EBITDA margins and consistent cash flow generation in 2023."
Recent Highlights
- Completed the acquisition of Everest Apothecary in June, increasing the Company's New Mexico operations to 32 dispensaries, four cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and over 400 employees statewide.
- Appointed Nirup Krishnamurthy as Chief Executive Officer.
- Acquired two Colorado retail dispensaries from Smokey's Cannabis Company.
- Acquired Standing Akimbo, the largest medical cannabis dispensary in Colorado, and opened the Company's first medical dispensary in Colorado Springs under the Standing Akimbo banner.
- Ecommerce penetration in New Mexico and Colorado grew approximately 45% and 15%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2023 when the program was first launched.
- Experienced 17% sequential growth of new customer loyalty members in the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $42.4 million compared to $44.3 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower wholesale revenue resulting from a 25% year-over-year decline in wholesale pricing and the proliferation of new licenses in key New Mexico markets, partially offset by growth from new stores compared to the prior year period.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $24.5 million or 57.9% of total revenue, compared to $25.2 million or 56.8% of total revenue for the same quarter last year. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by efficiency gains across retail, cultivation, and production, partially offset by the aforementioned wholesale pricing pressure.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $19.6 million compared to $16.1 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the four-wall SG&A increases associated with 27 additional stores in Colorado and New Mexico that are still ramping, as well as an increase in stock-based compensation. This was partially offset by efficiencies implemented throughout the Company's operations.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss was $6.6 million compared to net income of $33.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $35.2 million change in the non-cash accounting revaluation of the derivative liability related to the Company's convertible note.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.8 million or 32.6% of revenue, compared to $15.0 million or 33.9% of revenue for the same quarter last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and higher SG&A associated with new stores that are still ramping, partially offset by improved gross margin.
As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $19.9 million compared to $38.9 million on December 31, 2022, while operating working capital increased by $5.8 million to $10.0 million during this period. Total debt as of June 30, 2023, was $155.4 million compared to $127.8 million on December 31, 2022.
Schwazze CFO Forrest Hoffmaster added, "In addition to our focus on top line growth, supply chain efficiencies and cash generation, we are capitalizing on our hyper-regional retail strategy with a series of cost optimization programs that are improving our cash position and margins. We have begun to see the benefit of these initiatives and expect to drive further improvements in the months ahead."
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call today, August 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Schwazze management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ir@schwazze.com.
Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 664-6383
International dial-in number: (416) 764-8650
Conference ID: 70252888
Webcast: SHWZ Q2 2023 Earnings Call
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com.
Toll-free replay number: (888) 390-0541
International replay number: (416) 764-8677
Replay ID: 252888
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
About Schwazze
Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.
Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit www.schwazze.com.
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
For the Periods Ended June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$
19,872,099
$
38,949,253
Accounts Receivable, net of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
6,179,662
4,471,978
Inventory
33,821,282
22,554,182
Notes Receivable - Current, net
-
11,944
Marketable Securities, net of Unrealized Loss of $1,816 and Loss of $39,270, respectively
456,099
454,283
Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets
6,203,056
5,293,393
Total Current Assets
66,532,198
71,735,033
Non-Current Assets
Fixed Assets, net Accumulated Depreciation of $7,007,889 and $4,899,977, respectively
31,128,357
27,089,026
Investments
2,000,000
2,000,000
Goodwill
75,968,130
94,605,301
Intangible Assets, net Accumulated Amortization of $24,981,817 and $16,290,862, respectively
168,892,605
107,726,718
Note Receivable - Non-Current, net
1,313
-
Other Non-Current Assets
1,222,805
1,527,256
Operating Lease Right of Use Assets
23,213,504
18,199,399
Total Non-Current Assets
302,426,714
251,147,700
Total Assets
$
368,958,912
$
322,882,733
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
12,105,250
$
10,701,281
Accounts Payable - Related Party
6,073
22,380
Accrued Expenses
6,398,115
7,462,290
Derivative Liabilities
6,538,485
16,508,253
Lease Liabilities - Current
4,026,595
3,139,289
Current Portion of Long Term Debt
6,583,334
2,250,000
Income Taxes Payable
14,113,477
7,297,815
Total Current Liabilities
49,771,329
47,381,308
Non-Current Liabilities
Long Term Debt, net of Debt Discount & Issuance Costs
148,861,810
125,521,520
Lease Liabilities - Non-Current
22,096,232
17,314,464
Deferred Income Taxes, net
178,031
502,070
Total Non-Current Liabilities
171,136,073
143,338,054
Total Liabilities
$
220,907,402
$
190,719,362
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 10,000,000 Shares Authorized; 86,994 Shares Issued and
86,994 Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 86,994 Shares Issued and 86,994 Shares
Outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
87
87
Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 250,000,000 Shares Authorized; 71,730,449 Shares Issued
and 70,590,451 Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 56,352,545 Shares Issued and
55,212,547 Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
71,730
56,353
Additional Paid-In Capital
201,116,605
180,381,641
Accumulated Deficit
(51,103,785)
(46,241,583)
Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost, 920,150 Shares Held as of June 30, 2023 and 920,150
Shares Held as of December 31, 2022.
(2,033,127)
(2,033,127)
Total Stockholders' Equity
148,051,510
132,163,371
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
$
368,958,912
$
322,882,733
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND (LOSS)
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating Revenues
Retail
$
38,098,957
$
38,138,799
$
73,919,068
$
64,664,515
Wholesale
4,274,483
6,080,843
8,333,408
11,288,231
Other
1,660
43,750
123,560
88,200
Total Revenue
42,375,100
44,263,392
82,376,036
76,040,946
Total Cost of Goods & Services
17,856,050
19,106,944
34,824,320
39,946,995
Gross Profit
24,519,050
25,156,448
47,551,716
36,093,951
Operating Expenses
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
8,838,936
6,666,044
19,054,847
13,521,755
Professional Services
487,860
1,516,544
1,675,224
4,101,016
Salaries
7,389,172
7,240,368
13,154,165
12,537,145
Stock Based Compensation
2,845,691
697,842
3,060,235
1,688,925
Total Operating Expenses
19,561,659
16,120,798
36,944,471
31,848,841
Income from Operations
4,957,391
9,035,650
10,607,245
4,245,110
Other Income (Expense)
Interest Expense, net
(7,890,439)
(7,489,205)
(15,636,294)
(14,791,459)
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Liabilities
1,468,083
36,705,764
9,969,768
23,288,292
Other Loss
-
-
-
7
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments
-
(5,264)
1,816
(13,813)
Total Other Income (Expense)
(6,422,356)
29,211,295
(5,664,710)
8,483,027
Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)
(1,464,965)
38,246,945
4,942,535
12,728,137
Provision for Income Taxes
5,142,559
4,405,962
9,804,737
5,665,856
Net Income (Loss)
$
(6,607,524)
$
33,840,983
$
(4,862,202)
$
7,062,281
Less: Accumulated Preferred Stock Dividends for the Period
(2,353,883)
(1,766,575)
(4,383,277)
(3,510,019)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(8,961,407)
$
32,074,408
$
(9,245,479)
$
3,552,262
Earnings (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
(0.15)
$
0.65
$
(0.16)
$
0.07
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
(0.15)
$
0.24
$
(0.16)
$
0.03
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
60,538,317
49,178,494
57,999,461
49,178,494
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
60,538,317
133,481,667
57,999,461
133,481,667
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
(6,607,524)
$
33,840,983
$
(4,862,202)
$
7,062,281
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss) for the Period
$
(4,862,202)
$
7,062,281
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash for Operating Activities
Depreciation & Amortization
10,826,289
1,553,817
Non-Cash Interest Expense
1,992,280
2,165,366
Non-Cash Lease Expense
3,316,171
4,705,059
Deferred Taxes
(324,039)
-
Change in Derivative Liabilities
(9,969,768)
(23,288,292)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
843,025
843,025
Amortization of Debt Discount
4,088,319
3,590,017
(Gain) Loss on Investments, net
(1,816)
13,813
Stock Based Compensation
3,060,235
776,917
Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities (net of Acquired Amounts):
Accounts Receivable
(923,614)
(1,689,914)
Inventory
(5,937,100)
3,924,172
Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets
(909,663)
(5,219,898)
Other Assets
304,451
(185,589)
Change in Operating Lease Liabilities
(2,661,202)
(8,873,051)
Accounts Payable & Other Liabilities
(3,853,458)
5,922,458
Income Taxes Payable
6,815,662
(1,163,770)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
1,803,570
(9,863,589)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Collection of Notes Receivable
10,631
-
Cash Consideration for Acquisition of Business, net of Cash Acquired
(15,834,378)
(56,875,923)
Purchase of Fixed Assets
(4,704,093)
(7,076,116)
Purchase of Intangible Assets
-
(2,825)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(20,527,840)
(63,954,864)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payment on Notes Payable
(750,000)
-
Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock, net of Issuance Costs
397,116
1,280,660
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(352,884)
1,280,660
Net (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents
(19,077,154)
(72,537,793)
Cash & Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
38,949,253
106,400,216
Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
19,872,099
$
33,862,423
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash Paid for Interest
$
10,931,090
$
9,004,575
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income (Loss)
$
(6,607,524)
$
33,840,983
$
(4,862,202)
$
7,062,281
Interest Expense, net
7,890,439
7,489,205
15,636,294
14,791,459
Provision for Income Taxes
5,142,559
4,405,962
9,804,737
5,665,856
Other (Income) Expense, net of Interest Expense
(1,468,083)
(36,700,500)
(9,971,584)
(23,274,486)
Depreciation & Amortization
3,865,190
2,960,603
10,478,004
5,506,627
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and
Amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP)
$
8,822,581
$
11,996,253
$
21,085,249
$
9,751,737
Non-Cash Stock Compensation
2,845,691
697,842
3,060,235
1,688,925
Deal Related Expenses
733,718
1,656,529
1,929,520
3,913,463
Capital Raise Related Expenses
-
41,312
35,068
605,632
Inventory Adjustment to Fair Market Value for
Purchase Accounting
-
246,613
-
6,507,047
Severance
185,681
44,537
304,117
49,102
Retention Program Expenses
115,000
-
395,632
-
Employee Relocation Expenses
26,468
332
52,175
19,110
Other Non-Recurring Items
1,085,005
338,050
1,477,028
334,632
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
13,814,144
$
15,021,468
$
28,339,024
$
22,869,648
Revenue
42,375,100
44,263,392
82,376,036
76,040,946
Adjusted EBITDA Percent
32.6 %
33.9 %
34.4 %
30.1 %
MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
For the Periods Ended June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Current Assets
$
66,532,198
$
71,735,033
Less: Cash & Cash Equivalents
(19,872,099)
(38,949,253)
Adjusted Current Assets (non-GAAP)
46,660,099
32,785,780
Current Liabilities
$
49,771,329
$
47,381,308
Less: Derivative Liabilities
(6,538,485)
(16,508,253)
Less: Current Portion of Long Term Debt
(6,583,334)
(2,250,000)
Adjusted Current Liabilities (non-GAAP)
36,649,510
28,623,055
Operating Working Capital (non-GAAP)
$
10,010,589
$
4,162,725
