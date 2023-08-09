Akumin Announces Change of Auditor

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) announced today that it has changed its auditor from Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") to Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte").

Effective as of August 9, 2023, the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company dismissed EY as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

EY audited the Company's financial statements for each of the past two fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and EY's reports did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim periods through to the date of EY's dismissal, there were no (a) "disagreements" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K between the Company and EY on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of EY, would have caused EY to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with its reports on the Company's financial statements for such years, and there were no (b) "reportable events" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has requested that EY furnish a letter, addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission, stating whether it agrees with the statements above made herein and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. In its response, EY confirmed that it agrees with all of the statements above.

The Audit Committee approved the appointment of Deloitte to be engaged as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of August 9, 2023, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim periods through to the date of Deloitte's appointment, neither the Company, nor anyone on its behalf, has consulted with Deloitte regarding (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Deloitte concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue, or (b) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions or a "reportable event" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs. Akumin provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 180 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,100 hospitals and health systems across 48 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin facilitates more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com and www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

