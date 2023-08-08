Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya Opens Dermatology Circle PLLC: Uniting Medical Expertise and Aesthetic Excellence

Cutting-edge Dermatology Clinic in NYC

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Manhattan welcomes the opening of Dermatology Circle PLLC™, a state-of-the-art dermatology clinic founded by esteemed dermatologist, Dr. Kazlouskaya, MD/PhD. Situated in the heart of the city, it offers comprehensive medical and cosmetic services to both adult and pediatric populations.

Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya Opens Dermatology Circle PLLC (PRNewswire)

Dr. Kazlouskaya shared, "Circle symbolizes my 20-year career in Dermatology. A circle is also a small group of people with shared similar interests, and I want my patients to be part of our close circle." This philosophy highlights her dedication to fostering a close-knit relationship with her patients, ensuring they receive personalized care in a warm and welcoming environment.

Dermatology Circle PLLC™ is dedicated to delivering innovative dermatological care to patients of all ages, genders, sexual orientations, and ethnicities. The clinic's mission is to promote skin health, enhance natural beauty, and restore confidence by offering personalized treatment plans.

Here are a few highlights of the clinic's specialized expertise:

Mole Mapping: Dermatology Circle PLLC™ provides advanced total body photography imaging with detailed digital dermoscopy, allowing early detection of melanoma for high-risk patients.

Advanced Hair Loss Consultations: The clinic offers consultations with digital trichoscopy, allowing an accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plans.

Non-Surgical Hair Restoration Techniques: Dr. Kazlouskaya offers a variety of non-surgical hair restoration techniques, including intradermal injections, PRP therapy, and the innovative and painless Keralase™ treatment, which combines a powerful laser with growth factors to stimulate hair regrowth.

Acne and Acne Scar Treatments: At Dermatology Circle PLLC™, a combination of cosmetic and medical treatments is employed to combat acne and acne scars. The approach includes the use of peels, IPL therapy, lasers, and acne scar subcision, effectively improving and often eliminating acne scars.

Dr. Kazlouskaya completed her residency and PhD in Dermatology in Belarus and furthered her training in Italy and Germany. After immigrating to the USA, she repeated her Dermatology residency at SUNY Downstate and a fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh. With over 70 scientific publications and over 20 book chapters to her name, Dr. Kazlouskaya is a sought-after presenter at national and international meetings. Her expertise has also garnered attention from popular media outlets such as Marie Claire, HuffPost, and Bustle.

For more information about Dermatology Circle PLLC™, please visit the website at www.dermatology-nyc.com, follow on Instagram @dermatology.circle, or contact via email at dermatology.circle.smm@gmail.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dermatology Circle PLLC