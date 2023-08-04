Metoree's Accelerated Expansion into the US Market

Surpasses 5000 Listed Categories as the One-stop Comparison Platform for Industrial Product Manufacturers and Suppliers since 2022 Launch

MIYOSHI, Japan, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metoree , founded in 2017 and operated by ZAZA, Inc., is a one-stop comparison website for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The platform currently features information on various industrial products such as Laser Marker , 3D Printer , and Laser Diode . It encompasses over 5000 product categories, enabling users to compare manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors, and facilitates the digitization of product selection for users.

Since its launch in 2022, Metoree has been accelerating its expansion into the American market, surpassing 5000 listed categories of industrial products. This milestone marks a significant step forward for the platform's growth.

The Value that Metoree Offers to Engineers and Researchers in the Manufacturing Industry.

Metoree revolutionizes the process of product selection and transactions in the manufacturing industry. Previously, researchers and engineers had to inquire, request quotes, and place orders with individual companies when purchasing industrial products. Now, with Metoree, they can seamlessly perform all these actions on a single platform, as it digitizes every aspect of transactions and actively shapes the future of the industry.

Benefits of Utilizing Metoree

Metoree offers unparalleled advantages not found on other platforms, including the acquisition of high-quality information and the ability to compare products based on well-organized data:

Access to High-Quality Information about Suppliers and Manufacturers



Previously, researchers and engineers had to gather scattered information from various websites. However, by utilizing Metoree, they can easily obtain the desired information about manufacturers and suppliers, saving valuable time on information gathering and enabling more focus on product comparison and essential processes.





Simplified Comparison of Industrial Products



Until now, providing information about products from different manufacturers and suppliers has been challenging due to varying formats, making it difficult to compare. However, Metoree addresses this issue by internally collecting and processing information from each company and presenting it in a user-friendly format for easy comparison. This streamlined approach enables engineers and researchers to make more informed choices when selecting industrial products.

Future Outlook for Metoree

Metoree is currently operating in countries such as Japan, Spain, Germany, and France, and the company is now on a path of global expansion. Upholding the mission of "Making the World a Better Place," the platform aims to create an environment where engineers and researchers worldwide can easily find manufacturers and suppliers. To achieve this, Metoree plans to continuously increase the number of listed companies and product categories.

Feedback from Metoree Users

Engineers and researchers who have already experienced Metoree have provided positive feedback, citing the following points:

Easy and efficient comparison of manufacturers and suppliers using Metoree.

Successful purchase of products that meet their specific requirements.

Quick identification of ideal products with the help of Metoree.

About Metoree

Metoree, established in 2017 and operated by ZAZA, Inc., is a one-stop comparison platform for manufacturers and suppliers, offering an extensive range of industrial product information, and digitizing product selection for users worldwide.

