Live tour appearances, global extensions, and Summer Nights Dance Parties across more than 460 fun centers in the U.S.

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment company loved by generations, and KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced KIDZ BOP the family entertainment center's official music partner with the brands offering wholesome family entertainment in fun centers and online. The partnership between these two family-friendly brands, now in its third year, continues to grow with unique collaborations and global activations that reach families and kids all over the world.

Chuck E. Cheese Announces KIDZ BOP as Official Music Partner (PRNewswire)

Together, the two iconic entertainment brands are set to create an unparalleled experience for kids and families alike.

Coming off last year's overwhelmingly popular summer activation, Chuck E. Cheese and KIDZ BOP have teamed up to host nightly Dance Parties from 6 pm until close through the end of September. Families can rock out to original music and remix playlists from Chuck E. Cheese and Friends, and music videos from the brand-new album, "KIDZ BOP 2023 Vol. 2." The announcement comes during the summer months where families are seeking entertainment options for indoor fun.

As an official music partner of Chuck E. Cheese, KIDZ BOP music videos will be featured programming on the CEC Media Network, a closed-circuit TV network with over 5,000 screens in all fun centers in the U.S. The entertainment addition will elevate the guest experience with high energy, family friendly music everyone can enjoy. This year, for the first time ever Chuck E. Cheese and KIDZ BOP extended their partnership to Mexico with a cross promotion to celebrate Dia de los Niños, with in-fun center appearances by the KIDZ BOP Kids and Spanish music videos in all Mexico locations. In the U.S., guests have enjoyed character appearances by Chuck E. Cheese and friends at the KIDZ BOP Live Tour in Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY and very soon at the Dallas-Fort Worth stop August 26.

"Chuck E. Cheese and KIDZ BOP share a common mission – to provide unforgettable moments filled with fun, dance and laughter to children and families worldwide," said, Melissa McLeanas, Vice President of Global Media, Licensing, and Entertainment at Chuck E Cheese. "This partnership is a natural fit, and we are excited to offer a fresh and engaging experience that combines the best of both brands."

"Both KIDZ BOP and Chuck E. Cheese have played integral roles in families' lives worldwide," added Jackie Turner, VP of Partnerships at KIDZ BOP. "This collaboration allows us to expand the KIDZ BOP experience beyond the home, and make family time at Chuck E. Cheese even more special."

Chuck E. Cheese has been a beloved family destination for generations, captivating young hearts with its wholesome fun and exciting games, character performances and more. KIDZ BOP has become a global sensation, inspiring children to sing, dance, and dream big. Together, these two iconic entertainment brands are set to create an unparalleled experience for kids and families alike.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Chuck E. Cheese and KIDZ BOP, setting the stage for many exciting surprises and experiences that will entertain children and families for years to come. For more information about the nightly dance parties visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/kidzbop/

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. The global licensing, media, and entertainment division manages the company's strategic partnerships and development of the signature Chuck E. Cheese intellectual property, including licensed consumer products and original content for online streaming channels, music, video games and more.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 24 million albums and generated over 9 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

For questions, please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

972-504-1320

Chuck E. Cheese Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC