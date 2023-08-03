StorageMart Expands in Ontario with New Facility in Barrie

Family-owned, international self-storage company expands existing Ontario Footprint

BARRIE, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading international self-storage company, is proud to announce the opening of a new facility in Barrie, Ontario. The new facility on Mapleview Drive West boasts 747 units and over 89,000 net sq. ft. of heated and climate controlled self storage in assorted sizes. This secure facility features 24/7 video surveillance, PIN entry access and is fully fenced for added security.

StorageMart opens new facility in Barrie, ON - 747 secure units available now.

The new facility features modern amenities that make storing items easier than ever. Customers can quickly reserve a unit online or by phone with no long-term commitments or deposits required. Not only does the facility provide an easy solution for storing items safely, but it also allows customers to access their items whenever they need them.

Adam Steckler, President of TruStorage said "We are extremely excited to introduce this facility to the Barrie community. With its expansive rentable space and extra security measures, it will be beneficial to both residents and businesses alike."

StorageMart offers flexible solutions tailored to meet each customer's individual needs, whether they require short-term or long-term rental options. Their goal is to ensure each customer has an enjoyable experience when visiting their facilities while ensuring that items are stored safely and securely.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

