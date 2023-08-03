Raptor Technologies' StudentSafe™ Wins 2023 Campus Safety BEST Award; Raptor® Connect™ Receives Honorable Mention

Campus Safety recognizes Raptor Technologies for outstanding school safety software

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software, today announces that its patented solution, Raptor StudentSafe, was selected by Campus Safety as the winner of its 2023 Campus Safety BEST Awards competition. In addition, Raptor Connect received an honorable mention.

"We are honored by Campus Safety's recognition in their BEST Awards, specifically to have been selected twice in the same category as a finalist for our leading school safety solutions," said Gray Hall, CEO at Raptor Technologies. "This recognition highlights our mission to build and offer cutting-edge software for school districts and personnel to keep students and staff safe and allow school administrators to focus on the well-being and education of the children. Our team's innovation and tireless efforts drive our mission: To protect every child, every school, every day."

Raptor StudentSafe brings together the systems that help schools recognize, document, support and manage the well-being of individual students. The platform includes safeguarding and behavioral threat assessment (BTA) methodologies which are proven to help schools recognize a student in need of early intervention and support.

Raptor Connect allows schools to initiate multiple emergency response mechanisms from a single point through bi-directional integrations with our ecosystem of safety technology partners. Take full advantage of your digital emergency response technologies and activate an emergency response from a single point instead of activating separate systems.

The Campus Safety magazine serves school, university, and healthcare facility professionals responsible for their campus's safety and security. The Best Electronic Systems Technologies (BEST) Awards honor outstanding safety and security products and services, giving technology providers an opportunity to showcase their solutions and test them against industry peers.

"When schools focus on prevention and getting students' support before a crisis, the entire community benefits. It is an honor for Campus Safety to recognize the importance of both Raptor StudentSafe and Raptor Connect, and the role these solutions pay in supporting students." Dr. Amy Grosso, Director, Expert in Residence at Raptor Technologies.

The Campus Safety BEST Awards recognize superlative security, law enforcement, emergency management and safety solutions for K-12 campuses, institutions of higher education and healthcare organizations.

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 different countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

