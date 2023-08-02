WiserAdvisor, a leading marketplace for wealth management firms, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Indyfin and its investor experience platform

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WiserAdvisor, a leading investor referral generation platform for financial advisors and advisory firms, has announced the acquisition of Indyfin, the Dallas-based fintech company to build on its existing product suite and create a comprehensive growth platform for financial advisors. The acquisition is set to strengthen WiserAdvisor's marketplace position by providing financial advisors with an online software product that helps them gather reviews to earn trust from prospects and acquire clients more effectively.

Indyfin's innovative investor experience platform, launched in March 2022, has redefined how consumers discover, research, and connect with financial advisors. Through Indyfin, financial advisors can gather valuable client feedback, ratings, and reviews, building credibility and trust online. In November 2022, the SEC's new marketing rule made it possible for financial advisors to use client testimonials to market their business. Individual data-rich advisor profiles informed by client feedback provide investors trust and confidence by offering complete transparency into the qualities that make each advisor unique.

Rishi Bharathan, CEO of WiserAdvisor, emphasizes the groundbreaking potential of this acquisition, stating, "For over two decades, we have been directing investors to financial advisors online. Indyfin's review platform is a game-changer for the wealth management industry. Verified client reviews offer social proof that disrupts the industry, much like it has done for attorneys and physicians."

Indyfin's founder, Akshay Singh, highlights the synergy between the two companies, stating, "Over the past 20 years, WiserAdvisor has utilized its deep understanding of consumer and wealth manager needs to build invaluable marketplace solutions that result in qualified referrals valued at more than $15B assets each year. By combining our platforms, we become the first in the industry to offer growth through referrals and significantly increase online visibility, all while fostering consumer trust."

In addition to online growth, Indyfin's platform also enables financial advisors to gather feedback from their clients and improve their practice in a data driven manner. This helps advisors serve their clients better, increase their wallet share of assets under management, and earn organic referrals within their existing client base. WiserAdvisor plans to swiftly integrate these benefits into its existing platform offerings.

According to Bharathan, "As wealth management firms become more sophisticated, Indyfin's data driven approach to measuring client satisfaction and referrals provide invaluable insights. The platform's client feedback tools make it easy to identify the practice's Net Promoter Score, a likely indicator of how strong the advisor's internal referral fly-wheel is performing."

"Wiserdvisor remains committed to operating Indyfin's platform as an independent entity while continuing to serve its current clients" Says Lolita Mitter, COO/CMO at WiserAdvisor. The combined resources and collaborative efforts of the two companies and their teams will expedite the development of new API's and deep integrations with advisor CRM's and other industry partners.

About Indyfin

Indyfin is the first investor experience platform redefining how consumers find, research, and connect with financial advisors. Financial Advisors partner with Indyfin to gather feedback, ratings, and reviews, which helps them to build credibility and trust online. Advisors utilize Indyfin's proprietary technology to create data-rich profiles, which offers investors transparency into what makes an advisor distinct. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Indyfin is a fast-growing fintech company committed to helping investors meet their financial objectives with help from a trusted financial advisor. To learn more, visit http://www.indyfin.com.

About WiserAdvisor

WiserAdvisor, headquartered in Fairfax, VA is a leader in digital marketing and investor referral generation services. The company has been in business for over 20 years connecting motivated investors to financial advisors and advisory firms nationwide. It continues to successfully generate qualified investor referrals worth over 15 billion dollars in AUM for its advisor members annually. The turnkey service enables advisors to spend their valuable time focusing on serving their clients rather than spending their time identifying qualified prospects. WiserAdvisor believes in empowering the investor and enabling advisors to grow their practices. To learn more, visit https://www.wiseradvisor.com.

Media Contact:

