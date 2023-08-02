BlueAlly Acquires Strata Consulting, a Premier Provider of Security, Compliance, DevOps, and AWS Cloud Services

CARY, N.C., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, announced today that it has successfully acquired Strata Consulting, a premier consulting firm specializing in Security, Compliance, DevOps, and AWS Cloud services. The strategic acquisition strengthens BlueAlly's service offerings and positions the company for accelerated growth in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Founded in 1999, BlueAlly, a Source Capital portfolio company, has been delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to businesses, government entities, educational institutions, and regulated industries nationwide. The acquisition of Strata Consulting further enhances BlueAlly's ability to provide world-class consulting and managed services to its diverse clientele across the United States.

David Coulter, the CTO of BlueAlly, commented that, "The inclusion of Strata into the BlueAlly portfolio allows us to comprehensively address our clients' requirements spanning IT, application, and security domains. This integration places significant emphasis on DevOps, Security, Compliance, and AWS services."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Strata Consulting boasts over 12 years of consulting experience and a remarkable success rate, having served a broad spectrum of industries from startups to enterprises. The company's focus on delivering secure, scalable, and effective technology architecture aligns seamlessly with BlueAlly's Technology Solutions' commitment to customer success.

"We are excited about this new chapter for Strata Consulting and the opportunities it brings for both our team and our customers," said Thomas Fou, CEO and Founder of Strata. "Joining forces with BlueAlly gives our clients access to greater resources and expertise across the country. We are confident that together, we will continue to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results to our valued clients."

As a result of the acquisition, BlueAlly will immediately leverage Strata Consulting's in-depth expertise in Security, Compliance, DevOps, and AWS cloud services to enhance its portfolio and provide holistic solutions to businesses seeking to extract the total value from their IT infrastructure, cloud and digital operations.

About BlueAlly Technology Solutions:

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, headquartered in Cary, NC, has been delivering comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes, government entities, educational institutions, and regulated industries nationwide since 1999. The company is focused on Security, Governance & Compliance, Infrastructure & Cloud, and Application & Automation, and offers consulting and managed services in these solution categories.

About Strata Consulting:

Strata Consulting is a premier consulting firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area focused on delivering world-class Security, Compliance, DevOps, and AWS services. Founded in 2011, Strata has an outstanding track record of building secure, scalable, and highly available technology infrastructure and compliance programs.

About Source Capital:

Source Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.

