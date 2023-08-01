DYNAMIC WEALTH GROUP LAUNCHES FIRST MUTUAL FUND

Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund employs innovative structure and approach

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) announced that it has launched the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund (DYMIX/DYMAX), the first mutual fund in the Dynamic Alpha family.

The fund will be managed by combining equity securities and futures trading strategies. The equity securities strategy will invest in exchange traded funds that seek to provide low-cost broad market exposure. The futures trading strategy will invest in long and short futures positions that seek to provide diversified return potential. The futures positions can include currencies, debt, equities, energy, metals, or agricultural foodstuffs. By combining the two strategies, DWG believes the fund can deliver a smoother investing experience compared to equity-only strategies.

"The DWG team is excited to open the Dynamic Alpha Macro mutual fund in order to meet the demand we have been hearing from the marketplace," said Bradley Barrie, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of DWG. "We believe in multidimensional portfolio construction in hopes of providing smoother investing experience for clients." The Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund aims to address this by providing advisors with a solution that can serve as an alpha creator and potential volatility buffer to traditional asset allocation strategies.

David Johnson, Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer of DWG added "We are particularly enthusiastic about bringing advanced futures trading strategies to the mutual fund space. We believe that there are opportunities for fundamentals-based trades to provide unique return potential with non-correlation."

"We are thrilled to be working with the Dynamic Wealth Group on their family of funds. They are an impressive team that brings a refreshing approach emphasizing investor psychology and education. We look forward to the investing community embracing products that represent this line of thinking," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund, visit www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Dynamic Wealth Group LLC

Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) is an asset manager that believes the psychology of investing is one of the most important things to making money in the market long-term. Part of that psychology is having a smoother investment experience. That's how DWG designs portfolios. The thinking is not about trying to have quick hits but to have a long-term successful strategy for management. DWG serves as subadviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading. Advisors Preferred serves as adviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund and 18 other mutual funds in the Advisors Preferred Trust.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds through its many selling agreements and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadviser.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Other risks may include Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Futures Risk, ETF Risk, Market Risk, No History of Operations Risk, Short Position Risk, Small and Medium Capitalization Stock Risk, Taxation Risk, Turnover Risk, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Risk. For additional details regarding these risk, the Fund's prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives. Ceros does not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

