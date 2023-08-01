AdventHealth to Directly Manage its Colorado Hospitals and Related Care Sites Following Disaffiliation with CommonSpirit Health

The national health care system is rebranding the hospitals AdventHealth Avista, AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker and AdventHealth Porter.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health care systems, is renaming Avista Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital, as it assumes direct management of these owned facilities that have for many years been managed through a partnership with CommonSpirit Health called Centura Health.

The AdventHealth hospitals will now be rebranded AdventHealth Avista, AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker and AdventHealth Porter. In addition, the related care sites and physician practices will also be renamed to reflect AdventHealth's national brand and the brand promise it is known for, to help people feel whole.

"We are excited to directly manage the operations of our hospitals and care sites in Colorado, to welcome our caregivers and team members back into the AdventHealth family and to continue to provide whole-person care to the communities we serve," said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth.

AdventHealth has appointed Brett Spenst to serve as president/CEO for the Rocky Mountain Region of AdventHealth, which, in addition to the five full-service hospitals, includes freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, imaging services, outpatient services and primary and specialty physician practice locations.

Most recently, Spenst served as the senior finance officer and chief information officer at Adventist Health in California. Spenst previously served AdventHealth as the CEO of AdventHealth Orlando, where he provided crucial leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and made significant contributions to the development of that market. Before his time at AdventHealth Orlando, Spenst was the president/CEO of Littleton Adventist Hospital.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to AdventHealth and Colorado to lead our teams of skilled and compassionate caregivers as we serve our communities and help them experience wholeness through our care, now fully backed by the strength of a powerful nationwide network," said Spenst.

AdventHealth is committed to a smooth transition with a focus on taking care of team members and providers, continuing to deliver safe, high-quality, whole person care, and supporting health and wholeness in its communities.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 90,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news. For more information about AdventHealth's Rocky Mountain Region, visit AdventHealth.com/Colorado.

