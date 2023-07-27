telMAX and the Town of Aurora Ink Agreement to bring High-Speed Internet to Aurora!

AURORA, ON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fibre internet service provider, telMAX today announced that they have signed an agreement with the Town of Aurora to build a fibre optic telecommunications network across Aurora, providing residents and businesses with the opportunity to receive high-speed pure fibre internet.

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region, currently serves the communities of Brooklin, Newmarket, and Stouffville offering its 100% Pure Fibre Internet, TV, and phone service.

Residents will begin to see planning and construction crews in their Aurora neighbourhoods within the next few months. This brand new telMAX infrastructure will enable Aurora customers to receive 100 percent pure fibre with synchronous speeds up to 10 Gbps delivered to their homes.

"We have developed a close working relationship with the Town of Aurora council and planning teams to work on an infrastructure update plan to bring 100% pure fibre to neighbourhoods and residents throughout the town," said Stuart Roberts, CEO of telMAX. "We believe in the importance of high-speed, reliable, and affordable Internet service whether you need that for working from home, staying connected with loved ones, or just being entertained. Uniquely, we live and work in the community. We look forward to establishing further economic and cultural partnerships as we bring Canada's fastest Internet service to all of Aurora."

"This is a very important project for the Town. We know that Aurorans increasingly need more reliable and faster internet, especially with the massive shift we've seen in the number of people working from home," said Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas. "The reality is that access to high-speed, affordable broadband service is now a necessity, not a luxury, especially in today's economy. And what's incredibly important for us is that this project will only strengthen the Town's ability to get critical information to residents and businesses."

About telMAX

telMAX is building a 100% pure fibre network across underserved communities across Ontario. For the past 2 years, telMAX has built its own fibre optic network in Brooklin, Newmarket, Stouffville and now Aurora. Using the latest technology, the telMAX network is capable of delivering synchronous speeds up to 10 Gbps. telMAX is based in Stouffville with an additional office hub in Newmarket and offers Fibre Broadband Internet, TV and home phone services. It proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting the local communities they serve. In June 2022, an independent assessment, by PC Magazine, recognized telMAX as the fastest internet service provider in Canada. telMAX is owned by Nova Infrastructure fund and QAI Capital.

