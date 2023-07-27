The General Insurance® Debuts Mobile Sound Studio to Give Rising Musicians a Big Break

The General Sound Studio, a professional-grade recording studio housed inside a custom-built vehicle, is making noise in the music industry in collaboration with Epic Records.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The General is doubling down on its commitment to become one of the most flexible and understanding insurance providers with a new brand activation designed to give up-and-coming musicians a big break. This month, the company is unveiling The General Sound Studio™, a first-of-its-kind mobile recording studio (in a car!) designed to support emerging musicians in their pursuit of a professional music career.

Designed by fabrication company Cinema Vehicles in North Hollywood, California, The General Sound Studio was created to be the first professional-grade recording studio contained within the type of passenger vehicle their customers drive. (PRNewswire)

The state-of-the-art mobile studio will provide the highest-quality recording tools and will give select artists their big break with an opportunity to professionally record original songs. To take it a step further, The General is collaborating with Epic Records , an imprint of Sony Music Entertainment, to provide industry expertise and guidance throughout the recording process and leverage its collective reach, influence and social media platforms to provide national exposure for these rising musicians.

"Giving a break to those who need it the most is at the core of who we are, and it's a mission that has always extended beyond our insured drivers," said Kale Sligh, VP of marketing at The General. "As a Nashville-based company, The Sound Studio brings this idea to life by supporting rising artists in pursuit of their big break in their music career in a major way. We can't wait to share The Sound Studio — and everything that is produced within it — with all of our customers and music enthusiasts.rs traveled to Nashville and recorded one of their songs in The General Sound Studio. Each musician received a two-hour recording session with a professional sound engineer, a mixed and mastered track and exclusive album artwork. Artists were hand selected by The General and Epic Records for their unique talent, and include Kid Culture , The Absolutely , AG Club , Lex Bratcher , Ethan Gander , Bodhi , Morgan Keller and Reyna Roberts .

"At Epic Records, one of our missions is to support early stage artists and, ultimately, help them get their big break," said John Kirkpatrick, SVP of brand partnerships at Epic Records. "We are thrilled to partner with The General, a company that shares a similar mission, to help these artists create their music in The Sound Studio and guide them as they grow their careers to the next level."

Designed by fabrication company Cinema Vehicles in North Hollywood, California, The General Sound Studio was created to be the first professional-grade recording studio contained within the type of passenger vehicle their customers drive. The professional-grade studio is housed inside a spacious, sleek SUV, fitted with top-of-the-line audio equipment. The car features a green-black ombré-wrapped exterior, a customized grill with The General's iconic five stars and logo customizations in multiple spots — including the kickplate and side mirrors.

"Music enthusiasts and recording artists alike should be excited to hear about the launch of this cutting-edge mobile recording studio by The General," said Shawn Grogan, director of corporate vehicles at CinemaVehicles. "The Sound Studio brings together a range of state-of-the-art equipment to enable on-the-go recordings of the highest quality — perfect for artists who want to record without the constraints of a traditional studio setting."

Fans can follow along the musicians' journey on TikTok and Instagram at @TheGeneralAuto or by using the hashtag #TheGeneralSoundStudio. Following these initial recording sessions, The General will bring The Sound Studio to select events across America to connect with new audiences, aspiring musicians and music fans.

This activation is an extension of The General's brand's evolution journey and new brand campaign, "The Break," which was announced in April. The campaign, which includes new advertisements pairing long-standing brand ambassador Shaquille O'Neal with cultural icons and actors, showcases how The General puts itself into its customers' shoes and gives drivers a break when they need it most.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq ; follow The General on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Maura Gallagher

614-565-7626

maura.gallagher@spoolmarketing.com

Nashville-based musician Reyna Roberts records her next song in The General Sound Studio. Reyna was one of nine rising stars that traveled to Nashville and recorded one of their tracks with the help of a professional sound engineer. (PRNewswire)

