Dominican brand Ron Barceló remains the leaders in the Spanish market with a record 1.3 million cases sold in 2022

MADRID, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Dominican rum brand Ron Barceló - mostly owned by the Spanish spirits company Grupo Varma-, has achieved a significant milestone by maintaining its leadership within the spirits market in Spain during 2022. For the second year in a row, its flagship brand, Barceló Añejo, was positioned as the absolute leader in volume and value in the category.

According to International Wine & Spirits Research (IWSR), during 2022 Varma sold 1,310,900 8.4-litre cases of Barceló Añejo, with an estimated value over 224 million euros. Carlos Peralta, General Director of Varma's spirits business area, expressed his excitement in this outstanding achievement: "In 2022, Varma has identified new opportunities and channels, intensifying our work in the on-trade, off-premise and e-commerce channels. Despite the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we have surpassed 1.3 million cases, further consolidating Ron Barceló's leadership in the sector".

Ron Barceló's continued success is due to its commitment to quality, excellence, environment, and innovation. With more than 50 years of experience in the industry, the brand has perfected its production process and is the only Dominican rum made from 100% sugar cane juice. Ron Barceló is as well a Carbon Neutral company, certified in 2019 by the SGS Group for both the life cycle of their products and the organization. In addition, with the achievement of this milestone, it has become the first rum in the world to boast Carbon Neutral and ISO14067 certification, as well as the first to hold the Bilan Carbone® licence.

Varma's route to market is one of the most powerful and versatile in the Spanish market with an unparalleled access to more than 25,000 premium on-trade outlets. With more than 250 employees, Grupo Varma is one of the leading spirits distributors in Spain with a complete portfolio that includes owned and third represented brands such as Ron Barceló, Fireball, White Claw, Hendrick's Gin, Glenfiddich, Bollinger, The Balvenie, Emperador, Harveys or Beluga.

An unwavering commitment to quality and a passion for excellence have led Ron Barceló and Varma to consolidate their position as the undisputed leaders in the spirits market in Spain. Looking to the future, the brand remains committed to innovation and consumer satisfaction, ensuring that every drop of Ron Barceló reflects the splendor and tradition of the Dominican Republic.

