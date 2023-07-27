Bespin Global Appoints New CEO, Sunny Kim

Sunny Kim joined Bespin Global in 2018 and lead the company's expansion into the U.S. market since 2021

Kim's extensive knowledge and global experience will help drive Bespin Global's rapid growth and create synergies between its overseas bases

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global( https://www.bespinglobal.com/ ), a multi-cloud operations management company, announced that Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global U.S. was appointed as its new CEO. In his new role, Mr. Kim will be responsible for positioning Bespin Global as a global cloud MSP managing cloud MSP businesses in Korea, US, China, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. Each of the regions will be directly reporting to Sunny Kim.

Since joining the company in 2018, Sunny Kim has led the software business unit and contributed to the company's innovation and growth. Since 2021, he has been the head of Bespin Global's U.S. operation, where he has led the fastest growing region within Bespin Global and contributed significantly to the company's global expansion. Prior to joining Bespin Global, he was with Samsung Electronics for 12 years. His last post was as a Vice President of Samsung Next where he led investments into technology startups. Prior to Samsung, he was with Accenture and Siebel Systems(Oracle). He graduated from Georgia Tech and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management (MBA).

"My goal and mission as the new global head of Bespin Global is for the Korean-born cloud company to grow in the largest markets such as North America and Europe, and eventually become a top player in the global cloud market," said Sunny Kim. "I will explore and pursue various ways, including M&A, to accelerate global growth and secure leadership in the market. I will also strengthen connections and exchanges among Bespin Global's overseas bases, currently located in 14 cities in 9 countries, to create greater synergies and contribute to our transformation into a truly global company."

"Sunny Kim is a brave leader who can deliver results. He created our US beach head during the height of Covid. He then made it into the fastest growing division while reaching the profitability before any other division. He also embodies our Learn Do Share core values. There is no one better suited to keep spreading our core value throughout our global operations. He will be instrumental in making sure that Bespin Global becomes a truly global cloud MSP," said John HanJoo Lee, CEO and Chairman of Newberry Global.

John HanJoo Lee will continue to serve as CEO and Chairman of Newberry Global which is the holding company that owns and operates technology companies around the world including Bespin Global, OpsNow, joint ventures in Japan and UAE, and others. Sunny Kim will report to John HanJoo Lee.

