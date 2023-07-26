Myolex Appoints Healthcare Entrepreneur Dave Dickinson as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myolex® Inc. announced today that Dave Dickinson has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. An award-winning innovator and seasoned Fortune 100 healthcare executive, Dave brings extensive startup CEO, product development, marketing, and strategic partnership experience to the Myolex team.

"We are thrilled that Dave has joined our team," said Dr. Seward Rutkove, Myolex co-founder and Board Director and Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. "With his leadership and direction, we will complete the readiness of our company's first medical device commercial entry, Myolex mScan®, as we now follow a clear pathway to FDA clearance. Dave is passionate about breakthrough innovation, and I'm delighted he is joining our journey."

At the corporate level, Dave was the SVP, External Business Ventures for UnitedHealth Group R&D and Chief Innovation Officer for OptumLabs. Before UHG/Optum, he held Global Chief Marketing Officer, Global New Business Development, and VP Marketing/General Manager roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Church & Dwight, and Johnson & Johnson. As startup CEO, he was recently the first CEO at Tausight, healthcare's revolutionary and first situational PHI awareness platform. Dave was also the CEO of Zeo, Inc., an award-winning digital health sleep management pioneer, and COO of StemCyte, the first U.S. public/private cord blood stem cell bank.

"I am honored to join Myolex and Seward's vision to reinvent and significantly improve how muscle health is quantified. " said Dickinson. "Our patented electrical impedance myography (EIM) technology platform holds great potential to help fundamentally change how clinicians can accurately diagnose and more frequently monitor life-threatening and debilitating neuromuscular disorders, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), muscular dystrophy, and age-related muscle decline (sarcopenia).

Peer-reviewed research obtained over many years has demonstrated that the EIM platform, now contained within Myolex mScan, offers a non-invasive, highly sensitive, reproducible, portable, and more comprehensive way to measure muscle composition and structure."

About Myolex

Co-founded by Dr. Seward Rutkove, the Nancy Lurie Marks Chair of the Department of Neurology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, the Myolex mission is to assess, monitor, and display changes in skeletal muscle composition and structure to aid in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal diseases. To date, the company's breakthrough EIM technology has been supported by over 150 published clinical research papers, 10 patents with 2 additional pending, and over 10 clinical studies sponsored by pharmaceutical companies.

