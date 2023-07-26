Haven Tower Group Expands Board of Advisors with Additions of Andy Kalbaugh, Jeff Nash, Kent Weldon and Sid Yenamandra

Industry Leaders Each Bring C-Suite and Board Experience Across Wealth Management, WealthTech and Private Equity to Support Haven Tower's Next Stage of Growth

Board Expansion Reinforces Firm's Position as Leading Strategic Communications Agency Serving Fast-Growing Wealth Management Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower"), the strategic communications agency with a singular focus on serving the wealth management space, today announced the expansion of its Board of Advisors with the addition of five widely recognized industry leaders. Launched nearly 12 years ago, Haven Tower is a multiple award-winning agency that delivers public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy solutions to a national client base encompassing the fastest-growing and most innovative firms across the wealth management industry.

Haven Tower's new Board members include Andy Kalbaugh, Founder & Managing Partner of Cassique Strategies; Jeff Nash, Founder & CEO of Bridgemark Strategies; Kent Weldon, Managing Partner of Bravura Capital; and Sid Yenamandra, Founder & CEO of Surge Ventures.

The group joins current Board members Larry Roth, Managing Partner, RLR Strategic Partners, who serves as Chairman, and Board Vice Chair Mary Osako, the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications at UCLA. Prior to launching RLR Strategic Partners, a wealth management-focused M&A advisory and private investment firm, Mr. Roth served as CEO of Cetera Financial Group and AIG Advisor Group (now Osaic), two of the largest independent wealth management enterprises in the nation.

Testament to Haven Tower's Growth and Success

Commenting on the Board's expansion, Mr. Roth said, "I am thrilled to welcome such distinguished industry luminaries to Haven Tower's Board of Advisors. Our Board buildout is a testament to Haven Tower's incredible reputation and demonstrates the firm's commitment to driving growth thoughtfully and deliberately while leveraging the insights, advice and strategic relationships of proven industry leaders."

"With the addition of these new members, our Board now reflects expertise from every key area of the wealth management space that creates significant value for industry participants. Working in close partnership with Haven Tower's Founder & CEO Joe Kuo, we look forward to helping the firm reach the next stage of its strategic vision and reinforce its position as the leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management space."

New Board Members Bring Exceptional Backgrounds and Expertise

As part of this announcement, Haven Tower emphasized the unique backgrounds of each of its new Board members:

LPL Financial , the NASDAQ-traded wealth management firm. He was also a member of its Management Committee.



Prior to founding Cassique Strategies – a strategic consultancy focused on the wealth management space – Mr. Kalbaugh served as Managing Director & Divisional President at, the NASDAQ-traded wealth management firm. He was also a member of its Management Committee.

Mr. Nash has built Bridgemark Strategies into one of the fastest-growing national consultancies specializing in advisor transitions, senior executive recruiting and M&A solutions for independent wealth management firms and their affiliated financial advisors. Previously, he served as SVP Business Development and SVP Business Consulting at LPL Financial.





With over 25 years of private equity experience, Mr. Weldon brings unparalleled experience in investing capital and partnering with management teams. In his current role with Bravura Capital, he provides growth capital and strategic planning expertise to businesses seeking to grow in the wealth management space.





He established himself as a widely recognized wealthtech leader after founding Entreda, the leading cybersecurity solutions firm for wealth management enterprises. He sold the company to regtech leader Smarsh in 2020. Mr. Yenamandra launches and scales data governance-related technology start-ups focused on wealth management with Surge Ventures, a venture studio backed by private equity firm Virgo Capital.

Joseph Kuo, Founder & CEO of Haven Tower, said, "I'm delighted to expand our Board of Advisors with the addition of these key industry leaders, each of whom is incredibly seasoned and highly respected. Our Board's evolution marks the culmination of years of dedicated effort to establish Haven Tower as the leading agency partner of choice for firms across wealth management. Beyond serving as validation for the growth strategy Haven Tower has pursued since its launch nearly 12 years ago, onboarding our new Board members underscores the strength of our forward vision."

"Thanks to their C-suite leadership experience at the largest and most successful wealth management enterprises in the country and their backgrounds in wealthtech, M&A, financial advisor recruiting and private equity, our Board members share a passion for the industry and the crucial role brand elevation plays in driving success for firms in this space," continued Mr. Kuo. "I have known and worked closely with Andy, Jeff, Kent and Sid for years and look forward to collaborating with them on important firm initiatives in the future. None of our successes, of course, would be possible without the support and partnership we enjoy with our clients. Also, I want to thank each of our employees, who are constantly focused on delivering an exceptional service experience and results to each of our client firms."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service public relations, marketing communications and brand strategy firm focused on the financial services sector, with a particular emphasis on supporting wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

Our team of dedicated professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations. For more information, please visit https://haventower.com/ .

