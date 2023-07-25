Lennox Wins Multiple Awards at the 2023 Dealer Design Awards

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the HVACR industry, is thrilled to announce its remarkable success at the 2023 Dealer Design Awards, sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News magazine. Several business units of Lennox garnered recognition, further underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to excellence, cutting-edge design, and unmatched customer experience.

The S40 Smart Thermostat efficiently maintains temperature and air quality in homes by smartly monitoring sensors and equipment.

The Dealer Design Awards, presented annually, recognize companies that demonstrate exceptional design and technological advancements in their products, elevating the performance and efficiency of their product offering. The awards celebrate the hard work and creativity of manufacturers who continuously push the boundaries of innovation. Each award-winning product has been meticulously designed and engineered to address the unique challenges faced by HVACR industry professionals.

The winners include:

Lennox Commercial

Silver in HVAC Light Commercial Equipment for the Enlight ™ Heat Pump Rooftop Units

Silver in Commercial Controls for the VRF Wi-Fi Controller

Lennox Residential

Silver in HVAC High-Efficiency Residential Equipment for the EL22XPV

Silver in Residential Controls for the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat

Heatcraft

Silver in Refrigeration & Ice Machines for eCO 2 Boost™ Transcritical Booster System

Allied Air

Silver in HVAC Residential Equipment for Concord® 4HP17L

"The entire Lennox team takes pride in being recognized for these innovative product designs," stated CEO Alok Maskara. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and expertise, inspiring us to continue setting the standard for excellence, and fostering innovation in HVACR."

For further information about Lennox and its award-winning businesses, please visit lennoxinternational.com.

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting investor@lennoxintl.com.

The Enlight™ Heat Pump Rooftop Units minimize environmental impact through exceptional efficiency and sustainable design while providing extreme flexibility, engineered intelligence, and simple service.

The Concord® 4HP17L aims to simplify the customer experience while complying with evolving industry regulations.

