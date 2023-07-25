Hivebrite Announces Partnership With moka.care in Continuous Effort to Support Employees' Mental Health

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, the leading community management and engagement platform, has announced a new partnership with moka.care, the online mental health platform, to provide support for its employees in the European Union. The partnership aims to enhance Hivebrite's effort to protect its employees' mental health and well-being.

In the United States, Hivebrite already offers its employees an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through Trinet and FEI Workforce Resilience. The new partnership brings the same mental health support to its employees in the European Union, which will help them to access mental health resources and support in their local language.

The new online platform offered by moka.care includes features such as teleconsultations with psychotherapists and psychiatrists, access to self-help programs and a chatbot for immediate support. Additionally, moka.care's platform offers frequent educational content and personalized behavioral support to employees.

"We are thrilled to partner with moka.care in offering our EU employees access to essential mental health support and resources. Protecting and promoting employee well-being as well as personal development is a constant commitment at Hivebrite," said Jean Hamon, CEO of Hivebrite.

With this new collaboration, Hivebrite has taken an essential step towards providing its global workforce with a workplace that prioritizes their mental health and well-being and takes into account their diversity. In doing so, the company continues to set itself apart as a leading advocate for employee wellness and as a great place to work for employees around the world.

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform.

It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 900 organizations worldwide, including CERN, The Channel Company, Shell Alumni, NYSE, and WWF, use Hivebrite to build and engage vibrant communities.

About moka.care

Founded in 2019 by Pierre-Etienne Bidon and Guillaume d'Ayguesvives, moka.care is the complete mental health prevention solution for companies.

moka.care takes care of your teams' mental health:

at the individual level, by supporting employees who feel they need it,

at the company level, by training managers and better anticipating psychosocial risks

for HR teams, by helping them to respond to emergency situations with the right support

