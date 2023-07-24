Medifast to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

BALTIMORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the company behind the health and wellness community OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, August 7, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results with additional comments and details. Company participants will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 7, 2023. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://app.webinar.net/vb1JL58Wrwo, and will be archived online and available through November 7, 2023. To join via telephone, listeners may dial (877) 344-7529.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, August 7, 2023, through August 14, 2023. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 and enter passcode 7120911 to hear the playback.

About Medifast ®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind the health and wellness community, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than three million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

