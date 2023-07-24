INTRODUCING KOI MUSCIMIND MUSHROOM GUMMIES

A Euphoric, First-Of-Its-Kind Nootropic Blend Of Functional Mushrooms, Adaptogens And Muscimol, Created To Elevate The Mind, Body And Spirit

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi, the legacy plant wellness brand behind Koi CBD , has launched MusciMind, the first muscimol mushroom gummy to bridge the gap between the functional fungus and psychedelic mushroom experience, with an innovative, nootropic-forward blend that elevates the mind, body, and spirit.

Each MusciMind gummy contains a plant-derived blend of adaptogenic mushrooms, vitamins, and herbs, with all their many benefits and just a touch of euphoria - featuring nutrients like Vitamins B12 and D3, balancing adaptogens Lion's Mane and Rhodiola, and L-Tryptophan and Mimosa Hostilis Bark for serotonin production. Its star ingredient, muscimol, is a naturally occurring compound found in mushrooms to induce a state of bliss without the full trip. The effect is a pleasant, heart and mind-opening feeling, perfect for socializing and not overwhelming in any way.

"We're always looking towards new horizons of plant wellness," begins Brad Ridenour, Koi Brands CEO. "Now, we're diving deeper into the healing power of mushrooms to explore the expansive effects of muscimol. We want everyone to experience this nature-based euphoria in the most effective way."

Whether consumers are shroom-curious or looking for a daytime microdose aid, MusciMind is perfect for anyone looking to expand their consciousness, tap into their creative flow, or experience an elevated sense of connectedness.

What truly sets MusciMind apart, though, is their formulation. Relying on the entourage effect of its serotonin agonist ingredients, they work with the brain's 5ht2a receptors to offer a readily bioavailable, lightly psychedelic experience with a quick thirty minute onset. Its nano-emulsified nootropics are highly concentrated to offer the best of each ingredient in the most convenient consumption method.

Perfect for social use or a confidence boost, MusciMind gummies are a completely safe (and hangover-free) way to experience all the benefits of mushrooms with a light boost of euphoria.

Muscimind offers a three-hour experience for less than the price of a cocktail – a 10-pack of gummies is $36.99, and comes in three delicious flavors - PeachRazz, Grape Lemonade and Strawberry Cotton Candy, and are legal in all 50 states.

ABOUT KOI

Founded in 2015 to help people feel and live better, Koi delivers industry-leading plant-based wellness including CBD, new cannabinoid products, nootropics and mushroom products, with a people-first mindset. Koi cares deeply about being a trusted source for customers, the brand's products are made with USA-grown ingredients, and verified for safety and quality by third-party laboratories. Visit koicbd.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Koi