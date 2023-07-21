Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Series H Preferred Stock Quarterly Dividend

Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H ("Series H Preferred Stock"). The dividend will be payable September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958

M&T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-series-h-preferred-stock-quarterly-dividend-301883322.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.