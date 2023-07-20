WEKA Introduces Guarantees for Cloud Cost Savings and On-Prem Performance

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, today unveiled two new guarantees for WEKA® Data Platform customers: the WEKA Half Price Guarantee for cloud deployments and the WEKA 2X Performance Guarantee for on-premises deployments.

WEKA's new cloud and on-premises guarantees allow customers to take advantage of cost savings and high performance.

Organizations are increasingly finding that legacy data infrastructure is ill-suited to the needs of next-generation applications like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other performance-intensive workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Although they recognize a new approach is needed, transitioning to a new data infrastructure can introduce uncertainty with respect to cost and performance.

WEKA's new cloud and on-premises guarantees allow customers to take advantage of the significant cost savings and uncompromising speed, simplicity, scale, and sustainability the WEKA Data Platform delivers with full confidence they will achieve its promised benefits.

The WEKA Half Price Guarantee: While many organizations are adopting cloud and hybrid cloud deployment models for their elasticity, flexibility, and sustainability benefits, many customers encounter unexpected costs and performance impacts, especially for large-scale, data and performance-intensive workloads like generative AI. WEKA guarantees the WEKA Data Platform can help cloud customers achieve up to 50 percent cost savings over their current equivalent cloud storage solution with zero performance impact.





The WEKA 2X Performance Guarantee: Organizations who find their traditional on-premises data infrastructure can't keep up with their modern, performance-intensive workloads often turn to all-flash arrays as the answer but still struggle with performance shortfalls. WEKA breaks the barriers of hardware lock-in with its more affordable, flexible software-defined platform solution, and guarantees on-prem customers will achieve a 2x performance increase over their all-flash arrays for the same cost.





The WEKA Hybrid Cloud Advantage: Eligible customers leveraging a hybrid cloud deployment configuration can participate in and benefit from both guarantees.

"Organizations of every stripe are looking to leverage AI, ML, and HPC to gain competitive advantage in their respective markets. In our distributed, digital-first world, this is driving many to embrace hybrid cloud deployments to support innovation," said Jonathan Martin, president at WEKA. "Still, many find themselves roadblocked by legacy data infrastructure that cannot support the performance demands of next-generation workloads like generative AI or are seeing their cloud storage costs spiral out of control. We're so confident that the WEKA Data Platform can help them overcome these hurdles and deliver unparalleled affordable performance – on-prem and in the cloud – that we guarantee it."

To learn more about WEKA's guarantees for cloud and on-premises customers and review eligibility requirements, and associated terms and conditions, visit https://www.weka.io/guarantees.

About WEKA

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. We help organizations transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into dynamic data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software-defined solution purpose-built for hybrid cloud in the AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements for next-generation workloads running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

