Retailers Casualty Insurance Company A- (Excellent) AM Best Rating Affirmed

BATON ROUGE, La., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers Casualty Insurance Company® announced today that AM Best has affirmed its Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). The rating is based on the insurer's financial strength and the ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations. The company has received an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best since 2006.

"I am pleased that Retailers Casualty continues to produce strong financial results," states Frank Brame, chairman of the board of directors. "This speaks volumes about the company's underwriting and claims management practices."

"Retailers Casualty Insurance Company's outstanding financial performance is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence," adds Hank Chiles, senior vice president responsible for Summit's Southwest Region. "Solid product offerings, paired with unmatched customer service, allow us to deliver value to our policyholders."

Retailers Casualty insures more than 2,200 businesses throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The day-to-day operations are managed by Summit® the people who know workers' comp® a managing general agent with more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation.

