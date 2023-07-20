Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds Security and Alarm Services in Tampa with Acquisition of Advanced Engineered Systems

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Advanced Engineered Systems, an integrated fire alarm, security and mass notification systems provider with over 25 years of business in Tampa, Florida. As part of Pye-Barker's aggressive acquisition strategy, this addition strengthens the company's ability to be the preferred single-source service provider by adding security and alarms to its already strong foothold in fire protection in the Tampa market.

Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development at Pye-Barker, and Karen Thomas, Owner at Advanced Engineered Systems. (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited about the opportunities that Pye-Barker will present for our employees and our business growth in Florida ."

Advanced Engineered Systems Corp. (AESC) offers fire and security alarms, video surveillance, access control, mass notification and life safety systems for commercial, healthcare, education, correctional and industrial entities in southwest and central Florida. AESC's end-to-end services include inspection, testing, maintenance, installation and design to ensure quality and maintain code-compliance.

"I'm very excited about the opportunities that our partnership with Pye-Barker will present for our employees and our business growth in Florida, while we continue to provide excellent service to our clients," said Karen Thomas, Owner at AESC. "We are proud to join a flourishing and respected company like Pye-Barker that is committed to first-class service to our clients while fostering a family-oriented team culture for our employees and investing in ongoing, hands-on training and technology for our team."

"We're happy to bring on AESC's knowledgeable team to enhance our service to the greater Tampa community," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "This addition advances our mission to become the nation's largest single-source service provider of choice in every market. Pye-Barker continues to seek like-minded businesses like AESC that align with our values and complement our existing services in the fire protection, life safety and security spaces."

The highly skilled technicians at AESC will continue to serve customers in Florida.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest private single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 160 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

Read about Pye-Barker's new branding here: pyebarkerfs.com/brand.

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

Vice President, Business Development

(910) 612-6252

chuck.reimel@pyebarkerfs.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pye-Barker Fire & Safety) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety