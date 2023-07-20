AVANTIS INVESTORS LAUNCHES NEW ACTIVE ETF

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $27 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®, launched a new exchange traded fund (ETF) today. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca, Inc.) and is the latest addition to Avantis Investors' growing ETF lineup.

"Launching new strategies is fun – especially when it is something clients are asking for," said Avantis Chief Investment Strategist Phil McInnis. "The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF compliments the already available Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC). It applies the same principles but now to international markets."

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

AVDS invests primarily in a diverse group of non-U.S. small cap companies across market sectors, industry groups and countries. The actively managed fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and selects securities of companies that it expects to have higher returns by placing enhanced emphasis on profitability and value characteristics. Conversely, the fund will underweight or exclude securities it expects to have lower returns based on lower level of profitability and less attractive value characteristics. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.30%.

The ETF will be co-managed by Avantis Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto and Senior Portfolio Managers Mitchell Firestein, Daniel Ong, CFA and Ted Randall, and Portfolio Manager Matthew Dubin. The four active ETFs launched by Avantis last month are also co-managed by Repetto, Firestein, Ong, Randall and Dubin.

"We are excited to add another small cap ETF to our lineup," said Firestein. "We believe AVDS provides an efficient way to get exposure to small cap companies in international markets at an attractive expense ratio."

Last month, Avantis launched four ETFs: Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV), Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM), Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (AVNV) and Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA). All four ETFs are "fund of funds," and utilize a range of existing Avantis ETFs to build out multi-region and multi-asset class solutions.

Today's new fund, as well as the four launched in June, join Avantis' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate. Current Avantis funds include:

Avantis helps clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the consistency of indexing. Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA have led Avantis since its start.

