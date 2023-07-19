Seed Group onboards Los Angeles-based Resecurity to protect the digital ecosystem in MENA

DUBAI, UAE and LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to protect the digital ecosystem in the UAE and the Mena region, Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with Resecurity, a Los Angeles-based next generation cybersecurity company.

Resecurity's cutting-edge technology has protected 4.7 million consumers, analysed 12 billion digital risk indicators, and safeguarded 100 billion enterprise assets across 12 geographical locations. With this strategic partnership, Seed Group and Resecurity are set to reshape the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, empowering organisations with advanced tools and techniques to proactively combat emerging threats in an increasingly digital world.

The collaboration between Seed Group and Resecurity aims to equip regional businesses with the latest cybersecurity solutions, ensuring their readiness to navigate through the rapidly changing technology landscapes that govern the corporate world globally.

By leveraging Resecurity's integrated, unified platform based on the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) concept, organisations of all sizes and industries will benefit from comprehensive visibility, detection, and analysis, empowered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "We welcome Resecurity to bring their innovative cybersecurity solutions to the UAE and the wider region. The company's expertise and technology will enable us to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by organisations, providing them with real-time threat intelligence, risk assessment, and incident response capabilities."

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with Seed Group to bring Resecurity's innovative cybersecurity solutions to the Middle East. This collaboration represents an important step toward strengthening the region's cybersecurity posture. By combining Resecurity's advanced threat intelligence capabilities with Seed Group's extensive network and local expertise, we can provide comprehensive, tailored solutions to help organisations mitigate cyber risks effectively."

Through this partnership, Seed Group will guide Resecurity in expanding its presence in the UAE and the region. Seed Group will provide valuable insights on reaching the right audience, accessing top decision-makers in both the government and private sectors, and facilitating the integration of Resecurity's latest technological innovations in the region.

Resecurity's flagship solutions cover a wide range of cybersecurity domains, including brand protection, Endpoint Protection (EPP), Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM), Fraud and Risk Management (FRM), Identity Protection (IDP), Insider Threat Detection (ITD), and Vulnerability Assessment (VAPT). These solutions, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced analytics, deliver immediate time-to-value with simplified deployment, reduced operational costs, and unparalleled resiliency and flexibility.

Seed Group has established itself as a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscape in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies from diverse regions, accelerating sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Seed Group

For over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

