READY-IN-A-CLICK: THE FIRST EVER VIRTUAL MAKEUP ON MICROSOFT TEAMS

Maybelline New York Brings Virtual Makeup Looks to the Workplace Through Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York announced a collaboration with Microsoft rolling out today that offers a new way to get ready for video calls with virtual makeup in Microsoft Teams.

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams allows users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily from directly within a Teams meeting. The virtual makeup looks provide a low-barrier way to try out different styles with the goal of democratizing makeup and empowering people with self-confidence, especially at work.

With this integration, Maybelline New York is taking its latest step into the digital makeup world.

"Maybelline's mission is to give everyone self-confidence to express their beauty. Whether you are working in-person or virtually, feeling good about yourself can help put your best foot forward" said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President of Maybelline New York. "That's why we partnered with Microsoft Teams to develop virtual makeup looks – now even on the busiest day, you can put makeup on with just a click. We hope we make people's lives a little easier."

Powered by Modiface AI and developed in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute to ensure representation of a broad and diverse population, Maybelline aims to provide users with a range of looks to best suit their meetings, while allowing them to explore different makeup looks, they might not have otherwise tried out.

Consider this your "virtual makeup bag," equipped with all the must-have digital makeup products for our increasingly virtual world. With a simple click, users can choose from 12 makeup looks to complement their own natural look and effortlessly feel their best. Each look has a product breakdown so users can understand which Maybelline New York product and shade constitutes the virtual look and recreate it in real life. Maybelline New York is pioneering this innovation for the L'Oréal group. The virtual makeup looks are now globally available as an option in Teams video calls to those with a Teams enterprise license.

"At Microsoft, empowering people through technology is at the core of what we do," said Nicole Herskowitz, Vice President, Microsoft Teams. "The new Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams is a great example of how, together with our partners, we are giving people more ways to express themselves in hybrid work environments using the power of AI."

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is one of the world's leading cosmetics brands, present in over 120 countries worldwide and reaching 33 million consumers through its iconic long-wearing lipstick (Matte Ink) alone. The brand's bestselling Fit Me Foundation has been available in 40 shades since 2017 to ensure everyone everywhere can find their perfect shade, tone, and texture fit (97% of shoppers found their fit in a consumer study!). Maybelline New York is committed to giving everyone the self-confidence to go after what they want through accessible, inclusive, and easy-to-use products.

About Modiface

Modiface is a leading provider of virtual try-on technology for the beauty industry. Founded in 2008, Modiface's cutting-edge technology allows users to see themselves wearing different makeup and hair styles in real-time, using their own photo or live video feed. With a deep understanding of the beauty industry and a commitment to innovation, Modiface is dedicated to helping consumers find the perfect look and make informed purchase decisions.

About the Geena Davis Institute

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media is a research-based, advocacy organization that works within the media and entertainment industry to improve gender representation for girls and women.

