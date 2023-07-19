Jeremiah's Italian Ice Anticipates a 47% YOY Increase in New Units by End of Year After a Successful Q1 and Q2

Italian Ice Franchise opens 18 new locations in first half of 2023 with more to come

ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – continues to showcase its success and growth throughout 2023. With a new CEO and President at the helm, and new additions to its senior leadership team, the brand recently celebrated its 27th year anniversary and the successful opening of 18 new stores to close out Q2, 2023. With a fantastic first two quarters behind them, the team is now focused on an additional 28 openings scheduled for this year and surpassing 140 units in operation.

Since Jeremiah's franchise launch in 2019, the Italian Ice brand has awarded over 280+ franchise units across more than 120+ franchise groups and has seen over a +500% increase in new units in less than 4 years. Its rapid growth in the US saw 38 new stores opened in 2022, including entry in four new territories- Colorado, Nevada, Tennessee, and Alabama- bringing Jeremiah's delicious frozen desserts to 11 states across the country. Aside from its tremendous growth milestones, Jeremiah's also recently hosted their Third Annual Frog Squad Summit, honoring franchisees with awards in sales, people development, operations, and finance to recognize the dedication and hard work within the company.

"I am extremely proud of the incredible entrepreneurs we have within the Jeremiah's family," said Michael Keller, CEO and President of Jeremiah's. "We look forward to bringing on more franchisees and continuing our momentum throughout the rest of 2023 to provide as many communities as possible with our delicious frozen treats."

The brand is also excited to announce its recent #2 ranking on Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchise List for 2023 as well as its recognition as a Top Brand for Multi-Unit owners by the publication. The brand was also listed #85 on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises list, ranking the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021-July 2022. Another notable achievement for the first half of 2023 was the brand's recognition by Franchise Times as a Top Brand to Buy within the Sweet Tooth category as part of its annual Zor Awards. Casey Cooley, Director of Franchise Development of Real Estate for Jeremiah's and President of Pivotal Growth Partners, was also recognized for his work with Jeremiah's by QSR as one of 25 Young Leaders to Watch.

"The recognition from Entrepreneur, QSR, and Franchise Times mean a lot to us," said Casey Cooley. "It's a true testament to the incredible team we've built at Jeremiah's and the success we've seen in growing our brand through franchising across the country."

Each Jeremiah's location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 rotating flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah's Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, or its franchise opportunities, please visit: https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 100+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

