how.fm's Digital Shop-Floor Training Software Enters US Market

++ High-growth start-up how.fm successfully enters the US market for digital logistics training through a partnership with ColdTrack, a leading US company.

COLOGNE, Germany, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- how.fm , a software start-up, provides comprehensive training solutions for logistics providers, covering pre-onboarding, orientation, health & safety, job-related skills, and work instructions. By automating the training process, companies can enhance safety and quality, while reducing costs and efforts. ColdTrack , based in Edison, NJ, became the first US user, utilizing the software to train over 350 employees in various roles such as forklift drivers, order pickers, warehouse staff, and corporate employees involved in goods receipt, order entry, shipment tracking, and customer support.

Andreas Kwiatkowski, co-founder and managing director of how.fm, views the US product launch as a natural progression. "We're globally oriented and expanding in different regions. ColdTrack has helped us take our first step into the US market. We aim to establish a dedicated team to provide local support for current and future American customers."

ColdTrack embraced change by rebranding from NutriFresh Services, adopting a tech-forward training approach. They transitioned to a new Warehouse Management System (WMS) and discovered how.fm's software to improve training and understanding of company-wide processes. ColdTrack CTO, James Maes, explains, "We needed consistent training for our warehouse staff. After evaluating several platforms, we chose how.fm for its user-friendly interface, intuitive design , and the ability to present training materials in text, images, and video across multiple languages."

The first implementation stage is completed, focusing on immediate training needs where each training unit was broken into sequences of approximately 15 minutes. In the next stage ColdTrack plans to expand the training content to align with their business goals, including compliance, safety, and operational efficiencies.

ColdTrack has completed initial test runs with how.fm's digital training tool and received positive employee feedback. Maes is enthusiastic: "With the flexible training, we are saving about 30 percent of time while onboarding new staff members. And weekly recurring training for existing team members has increased our productivity by roughly 10 percent."

By the end of the first quarter, 60 employees will use the training software, and the entire team of 350 members will be onboarded throughout 2023. To this end, the training content will be individually tailored to each ColdTrack facility.

how.fm aims to further develop its presence in the US market, revolutionizing how warehouse workers are trained and upskilled, while helping global logistics and supply chain companies boost productivity and reduce costs. Read more.

