Followup CRM Announces Integration with Sage Intacct, Streamlining Sales and Accounting Processes for Construction Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Followup CRM, a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software, is pleased to announce its partnership with Sage, and integration with Sage Intacct, a renowned cloud-based financial management and accounting software solution. This strategic collaboration brings together two powerful platforms to simplify and optimize sales and accounting processes for construction companies. The joining of Followup CRM with Sage Intacct allows for seamless data synchronization between the two systems, enabling financial data to flow collaboratively and efficiently. By combining the robust features of Followup CRM's intuitive sales and lead management system with Sage Intacct's comprehensive financial management capabilities, businesses can experience enhanced productivity, improved data accuracy, and streamlined workflows.

Key benefits of the Followup CRM and Sage Intacct integration include:

Enhanced Data Accuracy: Eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors by automatically syncing data between Followup CRM and Sage Intacct. Ensure consistency and reliability of information across both systems, saving time and improving data integrity.

Streamlined Sales-to-Accounting Workflow: Accelerate the sales-to-cash cycle by seamlessly transferring customer and financial data between Followup CRM and Sage Intacct. Expedite order processing, invoicing, and payment collection, enabling faster revenue recognition and improved cash flow management.

Increased Collaboration and Efficiency: Foster collaboration between sales and accounting teams by enabling them to access shared information and collaborate effortlessly. Ensure smooth communication and alignment across departments, promoting efficiency and productivity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Followup CRM to provide construction companies with an integrated solution that brings together the best of CRM and accounting functionalities," said Melody Williams, VP of Sales Strategy and Operations for Sage Intacct. "The integration between Followup CRM and Sage Intacct is now available for businesses to leverage the combined benefits of both platforms."

About Followup CRM

Followup CRM is a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software designed specifically for the construction industry. With a focus on helping contractors and builders streamline their sales and lead management processes, Followup CRM offers intuitive features that drive productivity and boost sales. businesses.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/

