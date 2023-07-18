AutoGrid Flex™ Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) provider AutoGrid is today announcing that the AutoGrid Flex™ platform has received the prestigious Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes AutoGrid as an exemplary leader making exceptional strides in energy management.

The world can only get to 100 percent renewable energy by harnessing the potential of distributed energy resources (DERs). With AutoGrid's AI-driven Flex platform, customers across the power value chain can forecast and respond to fluctuations in renewables generation and spikes in demand from extreme weather and rising electrification. The software also helps power providers in forecasting and reshaping demand while dispatching new grid capacity from DERs. By aggregating and orchestrating DERs through VPPs, AutoGrid helps shift energy back into the grid and marketplace where and when it's needed most.

The Environment + Energy Leader Award recognizes AutoGrid's VPP solution for unlocking clean capacity in times of high demand and lessening reliance on costly, heavily polluting peaker power plants. By aggregating and orchestrating fleets of DERs, VPPs balance supply and demand to create flexible capacity that reduces or eliminates the need for peaker plants. VPPs have the added societal benefit of lessening the socioeconomic and health-related costs disproportionately borne by disadvantaged communities, near where many of these plants are located.

Today, AutoGrid Flex manages over 8,000 MW of capacity in 17 countries to bring cleaner energy to communities globally and to combat disruptions to our global energy supply brought on by climate change.

"AutoGrid is honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader and proud of the work that's been highlighted as we globally accelerate the energy transition," said Ruben Llanes, CEO of AutoGrid.

"Our cutting-edge technologies help modernize the grid to make it more resilient, meeting rapidly expanding loads with demand-side flexibility and leveraging untapped capacity."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits. Sarah Roberts, co-president of Environment + Energy Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

About AutoGrid

AutoGrid is committed to accelerating access to sustainable energy in order to combat the climate crisis. AutoGrid's AI-driven software makes electric vehicles, batteries, roof-top solar, utility-scale wind and other distributed energy resources (DERs) smarter. By enabling prediction, optimization, and real-time control of millions of energy assets at an unprecedented scale, AutoGrid is making the vision of a decentralized, decarbonized, and democratized new energy world a reality. With over a decade of pioneering experience across the globe, AutoGrid offers fleet owners, energy-as-a-service companies, renewable project developers, utilities, and electricity retailers the ability to build, own, operate, and participate in intelligent and scalable Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) enabling them to disrupt the dependency on fossil-fuel based energy. The AutoGrid Flex™ platform manages over 8,000 MW of flexible capacity in 17 countries.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

