MINA Group Appoints Eric Martino as President

The Seasoned Hospitality Executive Will Oversee Operations and Drive Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINA Group , the renowned hospitality group founded by award-winning chef Michael Mina, announces today the appointment of Eric Martino as President. In the role, Martino will work closely with Chef Michael Mina and MINA Group CEO Jason Himber, overseeing restaurant operations and supporting future growth plans. He officially joins MINA Group today, July 17, 2023.

Martino brings more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience to MINA Group, most recently acting as Chief Operating Officer of José Andrés Group where he led operations of more than 30 restaurants across nine international markets, managing more than 2,000 team members and over $275M in revenue. During his six year tenure under Andrés, Martino oversaw the openings of Mercado Little Spain at New York's Hudson Yards, as well as hotel partnership agreements with the Conrad Hotel in Los Angeles and The Ritz Carlton Nomad in New York City. His deep industry experience expands beyond operations. Martino began his career at Carrabba's where he was classically trained as a chef before becoming an owner and general manager, later moving on to MStreet Entertainment Group as VP of Operations.

"Eric Martino's appointment marks an exciting chapter for MINA Group," said Chef Michael Mina. "His extensive experience in restaurant operations makes him the ideal candidate for this position, but what really sets him apart is his dedication to people. Eric is an exceptional leader with a passion for building and supporting teams, and we look forward to working together to grow our MINA Group family so that we can continue to create exceptional dining experiences for our guests."

With his culinary and operational expertise, Martino is well-suited to lead MINA Group's current portfolio of more than 30 concepts internationally, and will play an integral role in forthcoming growth plans.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at MINA Group and to work alongside Chef Michael Mina and Jason Himber, as well as the entirety of the MINA family," said Eric Martino. "MINA Group has an impressive reputation, known for its culinary excellence and commitment to hospitality and I'm honored to have the opportunity to help shape its future."

With Martino's appointment as MINA Group's President, the restaurant group is poised to redefine the boundaries of culinary excellence and expand its presence in the global market.

About MINA Group: MINA Group, led by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michael Mina, is a San Francisco-based restaurant management company specializing in creating and operating innovative full-service dining concepts. Operating for nearly two decades, MINA Group currently manages more than 30 restaurant locations, including: BARDOT BRASSERIE in Las Vegas; BOURBON BURGER BAR in Los Angeles; BOURBON STEAK in DC, Glendale, Miami, Nashville, Orange County, Scottsdale and Seattle; BOURBON PUB at San Francisco International Airport and Lake Tahoe; THE BUNGALOW KITCHEN BY MICHAEL MINA in Belmont Shore and Tiburon; CLOCK BAR in San Francisco; ESTIATORIO ORNOS A MICHAEL MINA RESTAURANT in Miami and San Francisco; THE HANDLE BAR in Jackson Hole; INTERNATIONAL SMOKE in Las Vegas and San Francisco; MICHAEL MINA in Las Vegas; MINA BRASSERIE in Dubai; MINA'S FISH HOUSE in Oahu; PABU IZAKAYA in San Francisco; STRIPSTEAK in Las Vegas, Miami Beach and Waikiki; TOKYO HOT CHICKEN in San Francisco; TRAILBLAZER TAVERN in San Francisco; and WIT & WISDOM in Sonoma. For a complete list of restaurants and more information, please visit michaelmina.net and follow Chef Michael Mina on Facebook and Instagram at @ChefMichaelMina.

