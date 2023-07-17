Hospital Pacifica Salud Partners with Global Healthcare Resources to Boost Medical Travel Business in Panama

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifica Salud Hospital has joined the Global Provider Network (GPN), ushering in a new era of streamlined and easy access for American consumers and self-funded employers to access one of Latin America's top healthcare providers.

The GPN is a network comprising the world's leading hospitals, offering comprehensive and easy access to complex bundled and transparent medical packages for facilitators, insurance companies, self-funded employers, government referrals, and individual healthcare consumers.

Referral organizations can now swiftly tap into a network of global healthcare providers with pre-negotiated discounts and commissions. Simultaneously, healthcare providers can expand their reach and patient base, courtesy of the swift access to a robust global network of referral organizations and consumers through Global Healthcare Resources.

"As one of the top hospitals in Latin America, affiliated with Johns Hopkins we are positioned to provide much more affordable options for Americans while providing high quality healthcare ," CEO of Pacifica Salud, Rafael Cohen said, "We are proud to Join the Global Provider Network, and partnering with Global Healthcare Resources, will launch Pacifica Salud to a global level, boosting our brand visibility, expanding our capacity, rapidly increasing our international patient volume," he added.

"The Global Provider Network provides a needed solution in the industry connecting the best players together. Self-funded employers looking to access the best of healthcare available with huge cost savings and excellent patient outcomes will find it here at Pacifica Salud," Cohen added.

"It's time for a change. The industry needs to adapt and grow, and the Global Provider Network is the solution that will bring the industry together and accelerate the business of medical tourism. In the end everyone will be more successful and achieve better outcomes," said Jonathan Edelheit, CEO & Co-founder of Global Healthcare Resources and the Medical Tourism Association.

GPN, launched by Global Healthcare Resources, in partnership with the Medical Tourism Association, the leading authority in the business of health and wellness, provides targeted and innovative solutions to challenges that stakeholders face in accessing world-class healthcare and scaling profitability.

GPN solves some of the challenges faced by referral organizations and healthcare providers, including:

Limited time and resources to establish and expand their networks

Purchasing power to negotiate the best discounts or commissions

Long wait times to secure contracts between healthcare providers and buyers

Lack of knowledge in identifying the right healthcare providers, who provide top-quality services and are committed to excellent patient experience and global best practices.

Difficulty in accessing user-friendly technology and payment models that make transactions simple and accessible.

GPN also offers access to a wider pool of patient population, health payers, and referral organizations for healthcare providers, as well as access to world-class healthcare providers for buyers.

About Global Healthcare Resources

Global Healthcare Resources is a marketing consulting firm specializing in business development and marketing strategy and penetration services in the employer health care, benefits, well-being, and medical travel industries. We leverage thought leadership, educational training, and virtual and live events to connect buyers and providers of services together to scale business opportunities.

In the last couple of years, we have focused on utilizing the connection between personal and professional motivation to build a business and launched three moonshots in key areas necessary for industry growth. Cost, Culture, and Care. Through these moonshots, we anticipate building a movement that inspires growth through the shared vision, mission, and values inextricably linked between employer and employees. For us, this means virtual and in-person opportunities for business and personal connection, training and certification programs developed through partnerships with key thought leaders across each moonshot mission and leveraging our publication and podcast to drive thought leadership and demonstrable success with each moonshot.

About Pacifica Salud

Hospital Punta Pacifica is a JCI accredited modern healthcare organization that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services to local and international patients, with expertise in general surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and heart surgery.

Hospital Punta Pacifica also offers a range of diagnostic services, including CAT scans, EKG, endoscopy, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology procedures. The hospital is the only healthcare provider in Central America to be affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine International, a collaboration that not only improves the quality of care offered, but also boosts opportunities for staff training and fast medical and technological advancement for the hospital.

The hospital, conveniently located in the heart of the beautiful city of Panama, offers easy access to the city's sublime tourist attractions, airports, and recreational centers. With just 15 minutes from the Panama City International Airport, Hospital Punta Pacifica is the perfect destination for international health payers and patients seeking solutions to complex medical needs.

Hospital Punta Pacifica receives around 650 medical tourists every year, mostly from the United States, Canada, Spain, Brazil, and Colombia. The hospital has a reputable international patient desk that caters to international patients to ensure they navigate care seamlessly along the continuum.

To learn more about Hospital Punta Pacifica, click here.

