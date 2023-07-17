Anviz Reveals IntelliSight, a Cloud-Based Distributed Video Surveillance Solution that Promises Greater Simplicity, Safety, and Accessibility

UNION CITY, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anviz, a leading provider of professional and converged intelligent security solutions, recently announced the launch of IntelliSight, its latest video surveillance offering that harnesses the power of distributed cloud and 4G technology to create an all-in-one security solution that delivers unmatched versatility, security, and data analytical capabilities. Now, User can enjoy One-year free cloud storage (7-day event-based video retention).

The Anviz IntelliSight cloud video surveillance management solution combines Anviz's proprietary cloud-based distributed video surveillance management platform with its iCam series artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to provide customers with a comprehensive and flexible surveillance performance. Equipped with best-in-class video analytics and classification, the solution is an ideal option for small and medium-sized companies across various industries, including logistics, education, healthcare, and retail.

"The birth of the IntelliSight solution marks a milestone in our years of effort to provide reliable and versatile security systems for global users," said Mike, Product Manager of IntelliSight. "We believe the solution, whose development is built on our industry-leading security solutions that have proven successful in the global market, will fill the market gap where customers are seeking an all-in-one cloud-based video surveillance system that can safeguard their properties without adding unnecessary costs to their budgets."

Built for Simple Deployment and Scalability

The IntelliSight solution greatly benefits both small to medium sized business installations by eliminating the need for redundant, complex on-site hardware that is traditionally used for setting up a CCTV system, streamlining deployment steps, and keeping costs to a minimum for users. While customers can simply connect the cameras directly to the internet for effortless and fail-safe surveillance, the solution also allows them to easily scale their surveillance system without the extra process of storage and network device installation and debugging.

Immediate Access from Mobile Devices

IntelliSight's cloud-based architecture means that users have the freedom to easily access the surveillance system from anywhere, at any time. Via the Internet and the efficient P2P transmission protocol developed by Anviz, users have the option to view real-time video monitoring and manage devices at home and the office without any restrictions, coupled with a purpose-built mobile that allows for effortless remote access and on-the-go control, keeping users connected 24/7 and giving them peace of mind with greater convenience and easier operability.

Expanded Storage with Cloud Data Backup

IntelliSight enables users to store important event footage securely in cloud servers that provide expandable and flexible storage options, removing the need for extra hardware installation for media data. Additionally, IntelliSight's cloud-based storage reduces the risk of data loss in case of local device failures, with features such as data redundancy and disaster recovery offering an added guarantee for data security.

Advanced Video Analytics Powered by AI

Leveraging the state-of-the-art AI capabilities of Anviz surveillance cameras, the IntelliSight system can deliver advanced data analysis functionality to greatly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of security systems. The smart features of the systems can identify and categorize suspicious activity, categorize objects, and provide critical, timely information that enables users to quickly identify and respond to potential risks, streamlining their security operations while providing all-around protection for their assets.

"One of the biggest differentiators that sets Anviz apart from its competitors is its product's technological and architectural advantages, which also allows us to pioneer the development of a new generation of security systems powered by AIoT and cloud technology. Having been encouraged by the early adopters of the IntelliSight solution who have said it has exceeded their expectations in terms of costs, quality, and simplicity, we hope this solution will pave the way for our entry into the North American market, which is another springboard towards the global $30 billion surveillance system market,"Mike added.

