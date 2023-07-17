Activist Erin Brockovich Announced as Keynote Speaker for Emergency Assistance Foundation's Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit

Registration officially open for February 2024 event set to unite professionals interested in supporting team members severely financially impacted by disaster or other unforeseen events

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) — a U.S.-based, public non-profit administering employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds worldwide — today announced that Erin Brockovich, motivational speaker, consumer advocate and activist, will be the featured speaker at its inaugural Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit, scheduled for Feb. 7-9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

The Summit will host many of EAF's current corporate fund sponsors (or "Fund Partners"), as well as other professionals interested in learning best practices to assist team members in severe financial need — specifically in the event of disaster or personal hardship. Registration is officially open online.

"Attendees will gain the knowledge and perspective needed to maximize the success of current and potential relief efforts while connecting with likeminded peers from other organizations," said EAF President Douglas Stockham. "We are thrilled Ms. Brockovich is joining us on such an impactful stage and know her message will resonate heavily with those onsite."

Brockovich — known worldwide by the 2000 movie of the same name in which Julia Roberts portrays her in the titular, Academy Award-winning role — regularly speaks at corporate events and encourages those with power and decision-making abilities to do right by fellow team members.

"People still make a difference, and that is especially true in the corporate world," said Brockovich. "We have to be careful about the decisions we make because down the road, they are going to impact somebody."

EAF partners with large employers to help their team members who are struggling through difficult times. The non-profit provides independent administration — including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants — for more than 350 of these employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds worldwide. Following an unexpected disaster (i.e., hurricane, earthquake, etc.) or personal hardship (i.e., serious illness, house fire, family death, etc.), EAF awards grants that provide essential financial assistance on the path to recovery. Donations to these funds are tax deductible for U.S. tax payers, and grants awarded are tax free in the U.S. and often globally, depending on the situation.

Since its inception, EAF's funds have provided more than $250 million in financial assistance to more than 328,000 individuals and families globally.

"We are thrilled to bring our mission to a broader audience in order to create true impact throughout the world and look forward to welcoming leaders from organizations across various industries, including retail, restaurant, technology, hospitality, finance and more," added Stockham.

To register for the event, for ongoing programming updates or for available sponsorship opportunities regarding Emergency Assistance Foundation's Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit, please visit the event link.

About Emergency Assistance Foundation

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is the oldest and largest standalone charity designed solely to administer global, employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds, thereby providing grants to individuals in need around the world. As a third-party administrator, EAF independently administers all fund activities — including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants — while also advising its Fund Partners to ensure that each fund is regulatory-compliant and effective. As a financial first responder, EAF acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. The nonprofit remains agile and adaptable by harnessing technology, developing scalable platforms and procedures, and constantly evaluating and improving our processes. EAF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that currently administers more than 350 disaster and hardship relief funds, serving over 12 million individuals across six continents. EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time, and its 100-plus team members, located across 10 different time zones, are equipped with multilingual response abilities. Learn more at eafrelief.org.

