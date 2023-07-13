Evolent to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven value-based specialty care solutions to payers and providers, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and referencing the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for 90 days after the call.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health) (PRNewswire)

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

Contact:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent

sfrank@evolenthealth.com

571-895-3919 (W)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evolent Health, Inc.